Bollywood hairstylist Aalim Hakim tests positive for coronavirus

Aalim Hakim said he is asymptomatic. (Photo: Aalim Hakim/Instagram)

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim has tested positive for COVID-19. Hakim, whose clientele includes many A-listers of Bollywood, took to Instagram to share the health update. He added that he is asymptomatic and is in quarantine.

Hakim’s post read, “Dear all, I would like to inform everyone that I have tested COVID positive. Fortunately, I was already in quarantine as I had come for a film shoot & the protocol is to be tested upon landing and be in isolation until test reports come out. I am asymptomatic & feeling absolutely fine and I will continue to remain quarantined until I test negative. Thank you for your support & well wishes – Aalim Hakim”

Aalim Hakim has worked on films like Robot, Baahubali, Rockstar, Sanju, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, Street Dancer and War among others.

During a recent Facebook live session on The Indian Express page, Hakim shared what goes behind designing the look for an actor in a particular film. “I keep a lot of things in mind while styling for a movie – the character, his monetary status, his age, his phase in the movie, what he is going through. Just like real life, even a movie has chapters, so we style as per chapters. If you see all the films which I’ve styled for – Kabir Singh, Sanju, Baahubali, we do a lot of homework. We sit down with designers and writers. We decide how the texture of the hair should be, whether it should look rich, have extra shine or look brittle. Also, whether it’ll change later in the film if the character undergoes a financial change. Like in Kabir Singh, you’ll see Shahid’s (Kapoor) beard is not manicured. There’s extra hair to make him look like an alcoholic. So all the factors are considered because the hair emotes a lot,” the hairstylist said.

