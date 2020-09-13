scorecardresearch
Bollywood hails The Disciple’s win at Venice Film Festival: ‘Moment of pride for India’

The Disciple, directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, is the first Indian film to have been selected in a major competition category at a European film festival in 20 years.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | September 13, 2020 11:19:56 am
the disicple venice film fest chaitanya tamhane bollywood reactsBollywood celebrities have heaped praise on Chaitanya Tamhane for The Disciple's victory at the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: Richa Chadha Instagram/PR photo/Anurag Kashyap Instagram)

Bollywood personalities, including Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Anurag Kashyap and Tillotama Shome, have heaped praise on colleague Chaitanya Tamhane for his best screenplay win for The Disciple at the 77th Venice Film Festival.

The Disciple, written and directed by Tamhane, premiered last week at the prestigious festival, which became the first film fest to have taken place physically since the world underwent a coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The winners were announced late Saturday evening. The Disciple was the first Indian film to have been selected in a major competition category at a European festival in 20 years after Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding in 2001.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While Anurag Kashyap expressed his happiness through a series of applause reactions, Richa Chadha wrote that The Disciple’s win was a moment of pride for the country.

A moment of pride for India ! Thank you Chaitanya Tamhane, Gomber and all of you! Heart is happy ! #TheDisciple,” Richa wrote.

A thrilled Ali Fazal called it was a big win for Indian filmmakers. “I am just sooooo so so happy todayyy!!! INDIA CELEBRATE !!!!! #TheDisciple @la_Biennale!! Its a big win for filmmakers in India. Thank you #ChaitanyaTamhane for leading us yet again into the New Age. VivekGombar – you dear, are a force!!” the actor wrote.

Read ~ Venice Film Festival 2020: Winners list

Earlier at the fest, The Disciple, produced by Vivek Gomber and executive produced by Oscar-winning Alfonso Cuaron, won the FIPRESCI award, conferred by international film critics and journalists.

