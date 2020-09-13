Bollywood hails The Disciple’s win at Venice Film Festival: ‘Moment of pride for India’

Bollywood celebrities have heaped praise on Chaitanya Tamhane for The Disciple's victory at the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: Richa Chadha Instagram/PR photo/Anurag Kashyap Instagram)

Bollywood personalities, including Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Anurag Kashyap and Tillotama Shome, have heaped praise on colleague Chaitanya Tamhane for his best screenplay win for The Disciple at the 77th Venice Film Festival.

The Disciple, written and directed by Tamhane, premiered last week at the prestigious festival, which became the first film fest to have taken place physically since the world underwent a coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The winners were announced late Saturday evening. The Disciple was the first Indian film to have been selected in a major competition category at a European festival in 20 years after Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding in 2001.

While Anurag Kashyap expressed his happiness through a series of applause reactions, Richa Chadha wrote that The Disciple’s win was a moment of pride for the country.

“A moment of pride for India ! Thank you Chaitanya Tamhane, Gomber and all of you! Heart is happy ! #TheDisciple,” Richa wrote.



The Disciple by Chaitanya Tamhane and produced by VIvek Gomber wins the Best Screenplay at @la_Biennale !! What a feat!! What a team!! Chaitanya, Gomber, Pooja, Micah, Naren, Tanaji, Rakesh ji and to the whole cast and crew a big salute!! #TheDisciple #VeniceFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/9Cd4oE8kWV — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) September 12, 2020

A thrilled Ali Fazal called it was a big win for Indian filmmakers. “I am just sooooo so so happy todayyy!!! INDIA CELEBRATE !!!!! #TheDisciple @la_Biennale!! Its a big win for filmmakers in India. Thank you #ChaitanyaTamhane for leading us yet again into the New Age. VivekGombar – you dear, are a force!!” the actor wrote.



Earlier at the fest, The Disciple, produced by Vivek Gomber and executive produced by Oscar-winning Alfonso Cuaron, won the FIPRESCI award, conferred by international film critics and journalists.

