‘Shah Rukh Khan has a spinal cord problem’: Why Govind Namdev was ‘surprised’ by SRK’s 20-hour work regime

Many have spoken about Bollywood superstars working doubly hard despite reaching the heights of the Hindi film industry. Recently, veteran actor Govind Namdev spoke about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, lauding both stars for their dedication and discipline towards their work.

‘Akshay Kumar has no attitude, unlike many stars’

Govind described Akshay as extremely disciplined and also a chilled co-star who does not let losses affect him. Speaking to Lallantop, he said, “Akshay is a good human, and I think he is the most disciplined actor in the film industry. There is no other actor who is as disciplined as Akshay. He stays happy all the time, despite facing some loss, he doesn’t care about it. He keeps making jokes. Most of the stars keep an attitude but not him.”