‘Shah Rukh Khan has a spinal cord problem’: Why Govind Namdev was ‘surprised’ by SRK’s 20-hour work regime

Veteran actor Govind Namdev spoke about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, lauding both stars for their dedication and discipline towards their work.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiFeb 23, 2026 11:46 AM IST
Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King. (Photo: YouTube/Red Chillies)
Many have spoken about Bollywood superstars working doubly hard despite reaching the heights of the Hindi film industry. Recently, veteran actor Govind Namdev spoke about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, lauding both  stars for their dedication and discipline towards their work.

‘Akshay Kumar has no attitude, unlike many stars’

Govind described Akshay as extremely disciplined and also a chilled co-star who does not let losses affect him. Speaking to Lallantop, he said, “Akshay is a good human, and I think he is the most disciplined actor in the film industry. There is no other actor who is as disciplined as Akshay. He stays happy all the time, despite facing some loss, he doesn’t care about it. He keeps making jokes. Most of the stars keep an attitude but not him.”

Govind also spoke fondly of Shah Rukh Khan and shared that the actor works for nearly 20 hours a day, often sleeping for barely three to four hours. He further revealed how SRK juggles multiple commitments along with shooting for his films.

‘SRK has health problems but still works 24/7’

He recalled how the actor works despite his many health problems. “Ek hi hai banda jo 24 ghante kaam karta hai, sona bhi 3-4 ghante, ussi mei dand bhaitak bhi hai, udghatan bhi karna hai, dialogue bhi yaad karna hai, kahin perform karne bhi jaana hai, main hairaan ho gaya ki ye kaisa aadmi hai. Physical bahut zyada problem hai, reedh ki haddi ki problem hai, kaafi problem hai, dekh kar hame bhi sikhaaya (It was great working with Shah Rukh Khan in Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Working with Shah Rukh, I realised how it is to work with a person who really works around the clock. If somebody can work for 24/7, it is Shah Rukh Khan. He sleeps for 3-4 hours. He also goes to the gym, learns his dialogues. He gives stage performances and also goes for ribbon cutting events. I saw him doing all this together during the time I worked with him. I was surprised to see him do all of these things together. He has multiple health problems. He has a back problem, especially with his backbone, but he doesn’t care about it).”

In an older interaction with The Guardian, Shah Rukh himself admitted to sleeping only three to four hours a day while working for the rest of the time. “I go to sleep at five in the morning. When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or 10 if I am shooting. But then I will come home at 2 am, take a bath and then work out before I go to sleep.” Shah Rukh will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

