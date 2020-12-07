Bollywood comes out in support of protesting farmers: ‘Our farmers are India’s food soldiers’

Many celebrities have lent support to the farmers. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram, Priyanka Chopra/Instagram and Anubhav Sinha/Instagram)

Numerous farmers represented by farmer unions, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting what they perceive as unjust farm laws passed by the Parliament. They have hunkered down at the borders of Delhi and a nationwide strike has been declared for Tuesday, December 8.

Like many issues, the farmer’s protest has also divided the Hindi film industry, with some, like Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri choosing to side with the government.

Celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Priety Zinta, Riteish Deshmukh, Richa Chadha, Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha and others have lent support to the farmers.

Diljit Dosanjh first showed solidarity with farmers on social media and then went to the Delhi border in person to protest with the farmers.

Riteish Deshmukh shared on Twitter, “If you eat today, thank a farmer. I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan.”

Hansal Mehta responded to Vivek Agnihotri on Twitter and wrote, “Mock them as always. Dont listen to them. As always.” Agnihotri has shared the video of Deep Sidhu talking with policemen to suggest that the protesting farmers were not really farmers.

Richa Chadha shared, “For those who are wondering what the farmers are protesting, read Downwards arrowIndia has been facing an agrarian crisis for the past 2 decades, 12000 farmers commit suicide every year, that’s over 30/day! And yet, this is the biggest protest by people who put food on our plates.”

Priety Zinta tweeted, “My heart goes out 2the farmers & their families protesting in the cold in this pandemic.They are the soldiers of the soil that keep our country going.I sincerely hope the talks between the farmers & govt yield positive results soon & all is resolved. #Farmerprotests #Rabrakha.”

Also Read | Farmers’ protest LIVE Updates

Anubhav Sinha, whose cinema of late has tackled societal issues like domestic violence and cast-based discrimination, tweeted (translated from Hindi), “Ravi, Jhelum, Sutlej, Chenab, Beas have something special in the water of these five rivers. Zindabad,” referring to the five rivers of Punjab due to which the state is called that.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub quoted Sahir Ludhiyanvi’s Allah Tero Naam Ishwar Tero Naam while responding to a video showing farmers facing tear gas shells.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd