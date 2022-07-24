scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Bollywood cheers as Neeraj Chopra makes history at World Athletic Championships with a silver medal: ‘Pride of India’

Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and other Bollywood celebrities celebrated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's historic win at the World Athletic Championships.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 1:58:44 pm
Silver medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during a medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships. (AP)

Bollywood celebrities congratulated Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra as he became the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Athletic Championships by clinching silver medal in the javelin throw final. Chopra had produced a throw of 88.13m to finish second.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of him on her Instagram stories with an applause emoticon, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Neeraj Chopra, pride of India.” Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on winning India’s first ever silver at the World Athletics Championships!”

Also Read |Not his usual one-and-done jobs. Neeraj Chopra had to dig deep to dig out silver at World Championships

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar hailed him as ‘absolutely brilliant’ and wrote, “Big congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for making history yet again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship.” Sidharth Malhotra congratulated him and wrote, “More power to you!” Bhumi Pednekar shared his photo with an applause emoticon and the Indian flag.

Anderson Peters walked away with the top honours after throwing the spear to a 90mm mark thrice to clinch the gold. In his sixth and final attempt, he had launched the spear to a distance f 90.54 m. In his first attempt, Neeraj Chopra had stepped over the scratch line, in the second, he threw the spear at a distance of 82.39 m and in the third, he improved it to 86.37m.

In his fourth and final throw, Chopra made it to 88.13 meters, finishing in second place. His physiotherapist later explained to Indian Express, “In the initial competitions he used to get tired very fast. This year he is not as exhausted as before (at the end of a competition). The reason for that is his throw is more efficient and his body flows well.”

