scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 30, 2021
Must Read

Bollywood cheers for Lovlina Borgohain as boxer assures a second medal for India

Celebrities took to social media to congratulate Lovlina Borgohain, who assured India's second medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 30, 2021 3:45:47 pm
Lovlina BorgohainIndia's Lovlina Borgohain faces reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinal. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain on her astounding victory at the ongoing Olympics. She assured India of its first boxing medal when she upstaged former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei to enter the semifinals on Friday.

The 23-year-old Assam boxer prevailed 4-1 to make the last-four where she will square off against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey.

Farhan Akhtar, who played a boxer in his latest film Toofaan, was one of the first celebrities to congratulate Lovlina Borgohain.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to congratulate Lovlina. Sharing a picture of the boxer, she wrote, “Congratulations @lovlina_borgohain on qualifying for the semi finals in women’s welterweight category in boxing. Making India proud🙏🇮🇳💫💪.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Tokyo 2020: Lovlina Borgohain puts Baromukhia on India’s Olympics map
Anushka Sharma congratulated Lovlina Borgohain on her win. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Randeep Hooda too shared a heartfelt note for Lovlina Borgohain on her big win and gave a shout out to Northeast India. He wrote, “A new dawn on the North East horizon.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Sona Mohapatra posted on Twitter, “Big BADA HURRAH for @LovlinaBorgohai!! #Olympics #India Woman #women leading the charge.”

Lovlina Borgohain will be the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal after Mary Kom at the 2012 London Olympics and Vijender Singh at 2008 Beijing Olympics.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

priyanka london summer
Priyanka Chopra’s fun London summer is what wanderlust is made of

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 30: Latest News

Advertisement