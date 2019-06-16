Happy Father’s Day: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and others share wishes

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and others celebrated father’s day with adorable posts on Twitter and Instagram.

SRK shared a photo featuring himself and son Aryan. The two were seen wearing blue Indian cricket team jerseys with Mufasa and Simba written on their backs. Shah Rukh wrote, “Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!!”

Taapsee Pannu, who is basking in the success of Game Over, shared a photo of herself with her father.

Sunny Deol wished Dharmendra a very happy father’s day with an adorable photo.

Tiger Shroff shared a throwback photo of Jackie Shroff.

Karan Johar shared a photo with Yash Johar and wrote, “Papa! We have a daughter named after mom and a son named after you ….. you would have pinched their cheeks like you always pinched mine! They call me dada! And I want to be the father to them that you were to me….#happyfathersday”

“To the coolest Kapoor in our family. The original big daddy. I love movies because I saw them thru his eyes… A family man, a true friend & a complete man’s man.. someone who puts others above himself always.. Happy Father’s Day dad.. stay happy, hip & cool !!!” Arjun Kapoor wrote in a tweet with a throwback photo of father Boney Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh shared a retro photo featuring his father. He wrote, “well, now you Know.”

Varun Dhawan shared a Boomerang video on Twitter and wrote, “#HAPPYFATHERSDAY. Baap baap hota hain. I feel most loved when my dad slaps me with love what about u.”

“Happy Father’s Day Dad!! My teacher, My inspiration, My soul! I miss u today, everyday and every single second of my life. I feel lost without you but I know ur my guiding angel forever. Stay happy my Hero wherever you are. I know dad there are going to be many many more lives together.❤️❤️” Sonu Sood tweeted remembering his father.

Be with ur Parents always

Spend time with them maximum possible they have the true feelings for us

Give them the highest priority respect & love

This was the last picture I took with my father

Bobby Deol shared a photo featuring his son Aryaman and his father aka legendary actor Dharmendra. He captioned the image as, “Proud to be a son and proud to be a father. Happy Father’s Day to all fathers and happy 18th birthday to my angel, Aryaman.”

Roadies gang leader Prince Narula shared a video of his father. Alongside the video he wrote, “Maa ke sab baat karte hai par jisne life ke sare kushiya de hote hai hum kabhi baat he nahe karte bo hai humare dad , thanku dad mujhe mere life dene k liye bachpan se le kar abhe tak sare demands puri karne k liye . Happy fathers day dad ,i love u so mchhhhhh (Everybody talks to their mothers but we often forget to bond with someone who is the reason behind all our happiness since childhood, our fathers. Thank you dad for this life, for all the demands you completed ever since the childhood. I love you)”

“Happy Papa’s Day @aaysharma ! Papa the things I make you do no one else can….. thank you for being an amazing papa.♥️ u Ahil,” Arpita Khan Sharma captioned Aayush Sharma and Ahil’s photo on Instagram.

Ammy Virk wished his fans a very happy father’s day.

Rakul Preet Singh shared a selfie with her father and wrote, “A father is someone you look upto no matter how tall you grow! Happy happy Father’s Day to the most amazing dad ❤️ When you did not have my hand , you had my back ! Thankuuuuu for being my constant , my biggest strength , support and MY IDOL!! I am living my dream COs you let me dream ❤️ love you soooo much ! I can proudly say that I have a Superhero and I call him PAPA ❤️❤️❤️”

Riddhima Kapoor shared a photo featuring Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. She wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my real life Hero! Love you so much 😘🤗 #mydaddystrongest💪”