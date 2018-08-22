Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities wish for peace, happiness on Eid

Aamir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Anil Kapoor and many other Bollywood celebrities wished their followers Eid Mubarak.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: August 22, 2018 5:08:57 pm
Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Boman Irani and Anil Kapoor have wished for peace and prosperity on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, a major Muslim festival.

“Wishing everyone a very happy Eid. Eid Mubarak,” Aamir tweeted on Wednesday.

His 3 Idiots co-star Boman Irani also wished Eid Mubarak to one and all. “May there be prosperity, peace and happiness, always.”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted: “Eid mubarak to everyone…love, happiness and brotherhood.”

Actor Rajpal Yadav hoped this Eid brings “joys unlimited, may all your wishes come true on this holy day and may you and your family be blessed by the grace of Allah. Eid Mubarak,” he tweeted.

Anil said “warm heartfelt wishes to all of you on the joyous occasion of Eid. Have a happy feast”.

Actors like Dharmendra, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Ameesha Patel and Kiara Advani also wished Twitterati on Eid.

