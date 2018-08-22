Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities wish for peace, happiness on Eid

Bollywood celebrities wish on Eid. Bollywood celebrities wish on Eid.

Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Boman Irani and Anil Kapoor have wished for peace and prosperity on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, a major Muslim festival.

“Wishing everyone a very happy Eid. Eid Mubarak,” Aamir tweeted on Wednesday.

His 3 Idiots co-star Boman Irani also wished Eid Mubarak to one and all. “May there be prosperity, peace and happiness, always.”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted: “Eid mubarak to everyone…love, happiness and brotherhood.”

Actor Rajpal Yadav hoped this Eid brings “joys unlimited, may all your wishes come true on this holy day and may you and your family be blessed by the grace of Allah. Eid Mubarak,” he tweeted.

Wishing everyone a very happy Eid.

Eid Mubarak !

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 22, 2018

Eid Mubarak to one and all!!!

May there be prosperity, peace and happiness, always.#EidAlAdha #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/IAvYlqr1hx — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 22, 2018

May this Eid brings you joys unlimited, may all your wishes come true on this holy day and may you and your family be blessed by the grace of Allah. Eid Mubarak!#EidMubarak #EidulAdha #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/GXm3bkLigC — Rajpal Yadav (@rajpalofficial) August 22, 2018

Anil said “warm heartfelt wishes to all of you on the joyous occasion of Eid. Have a happy feast”.

Actors like Dharmendra, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Ameesha Patel and Kiara Advani also wished Twitterati on Eid.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App