Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Diana Penty and others take #10yearchallenge

The 10 Year Challenge are finding many takers in Bollywood. Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and others have already shared their photographs.

Bollywood takes 10Year Challenge
The #10yearchallenge has taken over Bollywood. The latest viral challenge requires you to post a collage of two photos – one taken 10 years back and another photo taken in 2019. While the trend has already become a craze among Hollywood celebrities, the trend is spreading its wings in Bollywood too. Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and many others have already shared their photographs on Twitter, Facebook and even on Instagram.

While there is no source to why the challenge started, it seems it is here to stay for a while.

