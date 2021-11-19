Sonu Sood calls withdrawal of farm laws ‘wonderful news’, Kangana Ranaut terms it ‘absolutely unfair’

In an address to the nation on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of farm laws. “Today, while apologising to the countrymen, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that perhaps there must have been some deficiency in our efforts, due to which we could not explain the truth like the light of the lamp to some farmers,” he said in a statement. Many Bollywood stars welcomed his move and took to social media to praise the same. Sonu Sood, Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu and many others shared their opinion on Twitter.

Sonu Sood took to Twitter and wrote, “This is a wonderful news! Thank you, @narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today.”

किसान वापिस अपने खेतों में आयेंगे,

देश के खेत फिर से लहराएंगे।

धन्यवाद @narendramodi जी, इस ऐतिहासिक फैसले से किसानों का प्रकाश पूरब और भी ऐतिहासिक हो गया।

जय जवान जय किसान। 🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2021

Kangana Ranaut called this “sad, shameful and absolutely unfair…” She added, “If people on the street have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the parliament then even this is a jihadi nation… Congratulations to all who wanted it like htis.”

Kangana Ranaut on farm laws being repealed. Kangana Ranaut on farm laws being repealed.

Prakash Raj took to Twitter and shared a poem highlighting the farmers’ struggles.

The relentless fighting farmers of my country have brought the KING on his knees … sharing ⁦@anitanairauthor⁩ poem narrated by me in support of #FarmersProtest against 3 #farmlaws.. #JaiKisan #justasking pic.twitter.com/9c3AF1x3AC — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 19, 2021

Also Read | PM Modi repeals farm bills: A timeline of events that followed since their enactment

Sayani Gupta shared on Twitter, “Congratulations Farmers. You showed it’s possible. Protests work. Prayers for all who lost their lives. Their sacrifices didn’t go in vain. May God always be with you our Annadaatas! Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan!”

Richa Chadha and Taapsee Pannu also took to social media to express their opinions on the matter. Richa wrote, “You have won! In your victory is the victory of all.” And Taapsee shared the news along with sharing wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti to all her followers.