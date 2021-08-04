Bollywood celebrities hail Lovlina Borgohain’s bronze medal win at Tokyo Olympics: ‘We are all so proud of you’

Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday took to social media to congratulate Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning a bronze medal at the Olympics in Tokyo. The 23-year-old sportswoman lost her semifinal bout to reigning world champion Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey 5-0 in the women’s 69kg category. The first Olympics medallist from Assam and the only boxing medal winner for India at Tokyo Olympics had the entire nation cheering for her.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared Lovlina’s photo on her Instagram story, adding a heart and high-five emojis. Deepika Padukone also congratulated the sports champ by sharing a creative with Lovlina featuring as the Queen in a deck of cards. The Family Man actor Samantha Prabhu also shared the news, adding a ‘dancing girl’ GIF to the Insta story.

Abhishek Bachchan, who himself is a sports enthusiast, took to Twitter to congratulate the boxer. The Manmarziyaan actor shared, “Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai on bringing home bronze 🥉 at your debut Olympics! We’re all so proud of you 🇮🇳#TokyoOlympics. @WeAreTeamIndia.”

Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai on bringing home bronze 🥉 at your debut Olympics! We’re all so proud of you 🇮🇳#TokyoOlympics @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/NG0EqQ0Q5H — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 4, 2021

Calling it a ‘super achievement’, Randeep Hooda posted on Twitter, “Super achievement #Lovlina .. the whole country is proud of you for bringing in the bronze #boxing #Olympics2020 #Olympics.”

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly also posted a tweet sharing how Lovlina Borgohain had made the country proud. “Congratulations @lovlinaborgohai for making us all proud! #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #LovlinaBorgohain #Cheer4India,” wrote Nivin.

What a stellar performance !! You are an inspiration to many #lovlinaborgohai !! Your Bronze in Boxing in your first olympic participation 🥉is equal to GOLD #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #Bronze #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/V70KiF2QR3 — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) August 4, 2021

Even though Lovlina Borgohain was outplayed, she became India’s second woman boxer with an Olympic bronze medal after Mary Kom in the 2012 London Games.

Lovlina’s bronze medal takes India’s medal tally to three after Mirabai Chanu’s bronze medal in women’s weightlifting on July 24 and PV Sindhu’s bronze in badminton women’s singles on August 1.