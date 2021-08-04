scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Must Read

Bollywood celebrities hail Lovlina Borgohain’s bronze medal win at Tokyo Olympics: ‘We are all so proud of you’

Even though Lovlina Borgohain lost her semifinal bout to reigning world champion Busenaz Sürmeneli, celebrities hailed her bronze medal-winning performance.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 4, 2021 1:19:23 pm
lovlina borgohain, bronze medalLovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal for India at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino)

Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday took to social media to congratulate Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning a bronze medal at the Olympics in Tokyo. The 23-year-old sportswoman lost her semifinal bout to reigning world champion Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey 5-0 in the women’s 69kg category. The first Olympics medallist from Assam and the only boxing medal winner for India at Tokyo Olympics had the entire nation cheering for her.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared Lovlina’s photo on her Instagram story, adding a heart and high-five emojis. Deepika Padukone also congratulated the sports champ by sharing a creative with Lovlina featuring as the Queen in a deck of cards. The Family Man actor Samantha Prabhu also shared the news, adding a ‘dancing girl’ GIF to the Insta story.

Read NOW! |Did you spot Lara Dutta in BellBottom trailer?
Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Samantha Prabhu took to their Instagram stories to congratulate Lovlina Borgohain.

Abhishek Bachchan, who himself is a sports enthusiast, took to Twitter to congratulate the boxer. The Manmarziyaan actor shared, “Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai on bringing home bronze 🥉 at your debut Olympics! We’re all so proud of you 🇮🇳#TokyoOlympics. @WeAreTeamIndia.”
@WeAreTeamIndia.”

Calling it a ‘super achievement’, Randeep Hooda posted on Twitter, “Super achievement #Lovlina .. the whole country is proud of you for bringing in the bronze #boxing #Olympics2020 #Olympics.”

Also Read |liveLovlina settles for Bronze; Neeraj qualifies for javelin finals, Ravi and Deepak storm into wrestling semis

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly also posted a tweet sharing how Lovlina Borgohain had made the country proud. “Congratulations @lovlinaborgohai for making us all proud! #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #LovlinaBorgohain #Cheer4India,” wrote Nivin.

Check out other posts congratulating Lovlina Borgohain on her bronze medal.

 

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Even though Lovlina Borgohain was outplayed, she became India’s second woman boxer with an Olympic bronze medal after Mary Kom in the 2012 London Games.

Lovlina’s bronze medal takes India’s medal tally to three after Mirabai Chanu’s bronze medal in women’s weightlifting on July 24 and PV Sindhu’s bronze in badminton women’s singles on August 1.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

bollywood latest photos
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Hina Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 04: Latest News

Advertisement