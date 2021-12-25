scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 25, 2021
Bollywood celebrates Christmas: Anushka Sharma shares greetings with Virat Kohli; Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt ‘beautiful person’, poses with Ranbir

Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and others have wished their fans and followers on Christmas.

Mumbai |
December 25, 2021 2:33:28 pm
Alia Bhatt- Malaika Arora- Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli- christmasMost Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Christmas at home. (Photos: Anushka Sharma, neetu Kapoor, Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Christmas Day is here, and Bollywood is making sure it celebrates with full fervour. Many celebrities have taken to their social media platforms to share pictures from their parties and to wish their friends and fans.

On Saturday, actor Anushka Sharma wished her fans a merry Christmas. The actor shared a photo with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, on Instagram Stories. The picture is apparently a throwback from her recent South Africa trip.

Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli- Christmas Anushka Sharma wished her fans Merry Christmas on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor, who recovered from Covid-19 recently, took to her Instagram account to share a picture of an animated drawing of her family, featuring her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir, all inside a snow globe.

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, took to her Instagram account to share a wish for her fans and followers. Neetu posted a picture of herself with Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and wrote, “My Beautiful People.” She also shared a post featuring Ranbir and wrote, “Merry Christmas to all 🎄🎅🏼 ❤️🧿.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Malaika Arora gave a sneak peek into the celebrations at her house, as she shared pictures of the Christmas decorations and a few selfies.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Malaika Arora- christmas1 Malaika Arora shared fun selfies on her Instagram story as she celebrates Christmas today. Malaika Arora- christmas2 Malaika Arora showed Christmas decoration at her home through Instagram stories.

Former actor Amrita Arora, who had also tested positive for Covid-19 along with Kareena Kapoor, wished her fans on Christmas by sharing an e-greeting card on Instagram Stories.

While most celebrities wished their fans on social media, Alia Bhatt hosted a cosy dinner at her house on Christmas eve on Friday. She was joined by her sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, among others.

