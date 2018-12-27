Biggest weddings of 2018: Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick, Sonam-Anand and others

It was raining weddings this year. While Priyanka Chopra had a cross-cultural wedding, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally made their relationship official. Sonam Kapoor also surprised many by marrying Anand Ahuja.

Here are the biggest weddings of 2018, that kept the paparazzi, social media and B-town on its toes.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Four films down and after dating for six long years, ‘DeepVeer’ had the most flamboyant wedding this year. Escaping the shutterbugs in India, the two actors chose the picturesque Lake Como in Italy for their Konkani and North Indian wedding ceremonies. This was followed by several back-to-back receptions in India, and their chemistry and love for each other couldn’t be missed in any of the wedding clicks that were released later.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Their December wedding was a dreamy amalgamation of two cultures. They exchanged vows in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family at Udaipur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath

Kapil faced several hardships in the past two years. And in his own words, it was his girlfriend Ginni who kept him strong. The actor-comedian tied the knot with Ginni in his hometown Jalandhar on December 12 and had friends from the fraternity including Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Sudesh Lehri, Gurdaas Mann and others joining the festivities.

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Sonam preferred to never talk about her rumoured relationship with Anand. The actor rather chose to put an end to all speculations by straightaway marrying the businessman in a star-studded Sikh wedding at her family’s heritage bungalow in Mumbai on May 8. This was followed by an exuberant Bollywood reception too. Within days, Sonam walked the Cannes red carpet, even when her mehendi was still intact, making another style statement.

Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

And just when the nation was busy scrolling through Sonam’s wedding album, actors Angad and Neha surprised all by announcing their marriage too. Their Anand Karaj ceremony was held at a Gurudwara in New Delhi on May 10. The two best friends kept tight-lipped about their relationship status. But their private nuptial put to rest all the rumours. They were blessed with a baby girl in November.

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

After dating for three years, the TV couple tied the knot in June this year. The two met at a friend’s place. Abhinav, also a photographer, later proposed a photoshoot to Rubina. Their friendship soon turned into a steady relationship. They got married at a palatial home in Shimla in June, followed by a reception in Mumbai for their industry friends.

Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul

After parting ways with Shivani Tanksale, Sumeet found love again in Ekta. The two kept their relationship under wraps, but not long enough. They got married on September 15 in Jammu and the clicks only revealed why these two are poles apart, yet much in love.

Dipika Kakar- Shoaib Ibrahim

The Sasural Simar Ka co-stars never shied away from accepting their relationship. It was when Shoaib proposed to Dipika during their stint on Nach Baliye 8 that things gathered pace. Their wedding took place in Shoaib’s hometown Bhopal on February 22 in the presence of their families. They later threw a reception for their industry friends. Dipika’s love for Shoaib has been quite evident inside the Bigg Boss 12 house too!

Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar

Talk about “age is no bar” and this couple is a true benchmark. Milind married his girlfriend Ankita in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, Mumbai. The two, who have been open about their relationship on social media, had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding followed by a Christian nuptial in April. They even planted a tree for every single guest who attended their nuptials.

Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary

Theirs was the most successful love story that blossomed inside the Bigg Boss house. After dating for a few years, the adorable couple tied the knot on October 12 in Mumbai with several small screen celebs in attendance. They even had a reception in Chandigarh.

