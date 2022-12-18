From Akshay Kumar promoting pan masala brand to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot, here are Bollywood’s biggest controversies of 2022

The year 2022 will be remembered for the Indian film industry witnessing some fantastic highs even as the Hindi industry also saw some grave lows. The success of RRR in the West took everyone by surprise but the dismal performance of Hindi films at the box office became a topic of discussion almost every week after various films starring superstars like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, among others, failed to bring the audience to the theatres.

The #Boycott trend that appeared to follow Hindi films and their stars doesn’t help either. Actors have been criticised and trolled for years (there’s some truth to them being soft targets in a largely polarised country) but this was perhaps the first time that the Boycott Bollywood trend was seen having impact on the box office performance of films. Then, we also saw storms over Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot, Kichcha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn debating the national language and The Kashmir Files being called a ‘propaganda’ film by IFFI jury chief. All in all, a busy, headline, making year.

Here are the controversies surrounding the Indian film industry that made headlines in 2022.

Ajay Devgn vs Kichcha Sudeep, debating the national language

Amid the success of South films across India, actor Kichcha Sudeep commented on the trend and mentioned that ‘Hindi is no more a national language’. While he aimed to celebrate the success of pan-India films and the shifting balance of power when it comes to film industries in India, Ajay Devgn directed a tweet at him and asked if Hindi was not the national language, why were south films releasing their dubbed versions in Hindi. He reiterated, quite erronously, “Hindi is our mother tongue, and our national language, and it will always be.”

The debate heated up in the next couple of days with everyone giving their opinion on the same and how they interpreted the remarks on Hindi being the national language. The two actors who stirred the debate eventually made up on social media by saying that their comments were perhaps, lost in translation.

The exchange on social media was right on the heels of Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks at the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee where he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the Official Language, and this will definitely increase the importance of Hindi. Now the time has come to make the Official Language an important part of the unity of the country. When citizens of States who speak other languages communicate with each other, it should be in the language of India.”

Akshay Kumar promoting pan masala brand

After Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, pan masala brand Vimal hired actor Akshay Kumar as one of their brand ambassadors and his inclusion in the ad sparked a major outrage. Fans of the actor on social media found old videos of the actor where he spoke against promoting ‘gutkha’ brands even if he was paid big money for the same. The actor, eventually withdrew his association with the brand, and issued a statement apologising to his fans. “I am sorry,” he wrote and added that he was “deeply affected” by the backlash.

“While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes,” his statement read.

The controversial Kaali poster

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s documentary Kaali’s poster showed the goddess smoking while holding a pride flag. After the poster was shared, several FIRs were filed against the filmmaker for hurting religious sentiments. “It feels like the whole nation – that has now deteriorated from the largest democracy to the largest hate machine – wants to censor me,” wrote Leena. The poster of the film was showcased as part of the ‘Under the Tent’ project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto. The museum removed the presentation after the High Commission of India in Ottawa sent a missive to Canadian authorities asking them to immediately withdraw all “provocative material.”

The Boycott Bollywood brigade

Hindi films were having a bad time at the cinemas but Aamir Khan’s plea where he requested the audience to not boycott his film made the issue only bigger. With hashtags like ‘Boycott Bollywood’ and ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ already trending on Twitter, Aamir said that he felt “sad” about it. “That boycott Bollywood, boycott Aamir Khan, boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. I feel sad. I feel sad because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts they believe that, but that’s quite untrue,” he said. Soon after his comments, the boycott brigade attacked the film even more and it was said that this was one of the reasons for the film’s dismal performance at the box office. After Laal Singh Chaddha, many other Hindi films also faced the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ effect which was highlighted even more as the non-Hindi films seemed to be working well in Hindi states.

Days later, Arjun Kapoor, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, said that the Bollywood’s silence against the hashtag brigade was a mistake and they were now paying for the same. “We made a mistake by thinking that our work will speak for ourselves…I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made this a habit. We need to come together and do something about it because what people write about us or the hashtags that trend, are far away from reality,” he said. But this did not help Bollywood’s case in any way. The trend lessened in the following months but it was largely concluded that a film’s fate could not be decided by social media hashtags.

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine)

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for Paper magazine had the internet melting down for a few days. With many applauding the aesthetic appeal of the photographs and others appreciating Ranveer’s style of self love and body positivity, the photoshoot soon landed in controversy after an FIR was filed against the actor. The actor was accused of breaking obscenity laws but defended his stance. It was alleged that one of the photos being circulated on social media showed the actor’s private parts but he told Mumbai police that the image was “morphed and not a part of the photoshoot,” said an officer. It was on the basis of this photograph that an FIR was filed against him.

Sajid Khan’s participation on Bigg Boss

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss returned on television in 2022 and amongst the many contestants, the show welcomed #MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan. In 2018, women across many fields in the entertainment industry had accused Sajid of sexual harassment. After Sajid was given a hero’s welcome on the reality show, many of his accusers took to social media to show their displeasure towards him getting a platform to whitewash his image. Various other celebrities from Bollywood, including actor Ali Fazal and singer Sona Mohapatra, demanded that the filmmaker should be removed from the show but to no avail. Earlier this year, Sajid announced his return to direction with a comedy film titled 100% starring John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh.

The Kashmir Files controversy at IFFI

Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files was one of the 15 films at the competition section at 2022’s International Film Festival of India but at the closing ceremony of the festival, jury member Nadav Lapid did not hold back and called it a “vulgar,” “propaganda” film. He said, “We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, ‘The Kashmir Files’. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.” Soon after his comments, the cast and the crew of the film defended the film and called it the representation of the truth. Lapid later told The Indian Express, “While watching it (The Kashmir Files), I found the movie to be a cheap, vulgar, and propaganda movie. I am not against controversial movies. I like the idea when movies go to the extreme. I am not against the level of violence in The Kashmir Files. However, it annoyed me that the movie doesn’t have any inner contradictions, complexities. It is totally flat.” Lapid, soon after, apologised for hurting anyone’s sentiments but stuck to his opinion about the film.

Advertisement

The film’s director Vivek Agnihotri challenged Nadav to find factual inaccuracies in the film and declared that he would quit filmmaking if there was anything that the film had gotten wrong. “Today, I challenge all intellectuals of the world, all the Urban Naxals of the world — and even this great filmmaker from Israel — if they can prove even one scene, one dialogue in The Kashmir Files is fictional, I will stop making films,’ he said.

Upon its release in theatres earlier this year, The Kashmir Files emerged among a handful of Hindi films that brought the audience to the theatre. The film, based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s, was panned by the critics but the audience went in to watch it in large numbers. The film was declared tax free in various BJP states upon its release which made it seem like the contents of the film were being supported by the political powers.