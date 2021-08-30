scorecardresearch
Monday, August 30, 2021
Celebrities hail Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance at Tokyo Paralympics

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil won India's second gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 30, 2021 7:48:00 pm
sumit antil, gold paralympicsAlong with a gold medal, Sumit Antil also created a new world record. (Photo: Reuters/Molly Darlington)

On Monday, 23-year-old athlete Sumit Antil not only clinched a gold medal but also created a world record during the javelin throw finals of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

A resident of Sonepat in Haryana, Sumit lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015. In the finals, he sent the spear to 68.55m in his fifth attempt, which was the best of the day by quite a distance and a new world record. His win got India its second gold at the Paralympics after shooter Avani Lekhara.

Many Bollywood and TV celebrities took to social media to congratulate these young athletes. Congratulating both the gold winners, Sidharth Shukla tweeted, “Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the #Gold in #Paralympics … congratulations #SumitAntil and #AvaniLekhara.”

Also Read |Tokyo Paralympics: Sumit Antil wins gold, breaks world record thrice

Akshay Kumar also shared a photo of Sumit and wrote, “Yet another #Gold for India! Heartiest congratulations #SumitAntil on the record-breaking throw 🙌🏻 What a brilliant performance. We are so proud of you. #Paralympics #Tokyo2020.”

A sports enthusiast himself, Abhishek Bachchan shared on Twitter, “A force to reckon with! Congratulations, #SumitAntil, for winning a #gold medal and taking #TokyoParalympics by storm with a world record in #JavelinThrow.”

On the other hand, Priety Zinta posted on Twitter, “A #Gold medal and a world record! Congrats #SumitAntil on your glorious win!” while Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “Javelin again! Gold again ! And with that the medal tally for India in Paralympics goes to 8! Congratulations Sumit Antil!”

See all congratulatory messages for Sumit Antil here:

Also Read |Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu celebrate Avani Lekhara’s ‘historic’ gold medal victory at Tokyo Paralympics
