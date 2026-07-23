Bollywood amplifies support for CJP protest; Kusha Kapila says ‘movements don’t have to be perfect’

Many from the Hindi film and television industries extended their support to Cockroach Janta Party-led students protest at Delhi’s Jantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the NEET paper leak. They also condemned the violence that took place on Monday’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march after which the movement spread across to many parts of the country, including Mumbai where students demonstrated on Wednesday. After actors Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan, Hina Khan, Kusha Kapila, Piyush Mishra, and Ibrahim Ali Khan have also commented on the matter.

The protests in Mumbai saw many celebrities and social media influencers also joining the students while many shared support on social media. Hina Khan wrote on Instagram, “Every student deserves a fair opportunity, every family deserves answers, and every mistake deserves accountability. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. I hope this leads to meaningful reforms that restore trust in the system and ensure that such incidents are never repeated. Let’s stand in solidarity for fairness, empathy, and constructive change.”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt backs CJP protest, says ‘their courage humbles me’

Hina Khan on student protest (Photo: Hina Khan / Instagram) Hina Khan on student protest (Photo: Hina Khan / Instagram)

Her note further read, “A Paperleak/medical seat/school/college/admission/donation.. This EDUCATIONAL MAFIA needs to come to an END. BUSSSS!”

Kusha Kapila called the country’s youth ‘talented’

Kusha Kapila also supported the students’ protest; she shared a picture of a youngster standing in front of a police van and various visuals from the protest and wrote a long note. Kusha wrote, “I will remember this generation as the one that taught me the most about courage. What’s happening right now is people remembering that they have agency, power, and all the damn right in the world to question a broken education system. Systems are made to serve us, a huge percentage of whom are our students, who have felt wildly dissatisfied for good reason and for a while. It’s time they were heard, and why wouldn’t we, why shouldn’t we? This country and the future of its kids are not mutually exclusive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila)

“Movements don’t have to be perfect. They have to mobilise so that people who are grieving can be brought justice. This grief cuts across generations: the parents who worry about whether their kids are going to be alright, and the kids who have suffered enough to come out in the numbers that they have. Yeh kitna clear hai. You are wasting time arguing the specifics. Look at the bigger picture. Speak for the students or at least pass the mic. They are angry, and they want a resolution. Simple. Also, can we take a moment to appreciate how they are leading this movement! Kya talented desh hai humara yaar – the art, the music, the writing and THE MEMES. How they’ve managed to turn dissent into art while simultaneously healing previous generations’ needs needs to be studied. This account is a Gen Z stan account fr,” Kusha wrote.

“Will be actively moderating this post and deleting bakwas comments. Remember, accountability is cool. Amplify student voices. This isn’t about you and me. Listen to the kids and their parents. If you are questioning how the kids are choosing to express themselves, you are no better than boomers who have shamed millennials for just about anything. Understand them and why they are doing this. It’s okay to change your opinions. Koi paap nahi lagta. Just listen to the kids,” Kusha wrote in another comment.

Piyush Mishra and Ibrahim Ali Khan come out in support

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iak)

Ibrahim Ali Khan posted a picture of the Indian flag and wrote, “It’s difficult to see students and families caught up in unrest. No one should have to face fear or uncertainty while simply trying to pursue their education, let alone peaceful, legal protests. Whatever our individual opinions are, I hope everyone stays safe, that people are heard peacefully, and that the situation is resolved without more harm. Wishing everyone affected strength and hoping for a constructive way forward. Jai Hind!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piyush Mishra (@officialpiyushmishra)

Piyush Mishra also posted a video and condemned the Jantar Mantar incident. In the video, he said, “Everything that happened at Jantar Mantar was painful. I stand with the students. Whatever political elements were behind this, what happened was wrong. If you had taken note of the situation earlier and reacted to it, a dialogue then would have been better. These children are the country’s future, so please take quick action on this.”

The Jantar Mantar violence

On Monday, tensions escalated at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar as police carried out a lathi charge during CJP’s Chalo Sansad March, triggering widespread outrage and drawing criticism from several public figures. The march was organised days after activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. Wangchuk, the protesting students and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been leading the demonstrations, have been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other alleged irregularities in the examination process.

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Celebrities like Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Seema Pahwa, R Madhavan, Imran Khan, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Alia Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, Anupam Kher, and many more have supported the protest.