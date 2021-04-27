Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Dia Mirza use social media to do their bit in the fight against Covid-19

Some Bollywood actors are sharing information about Covid-19 resources on their social media platforms. (Photos: Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza/Instagram)

As India goes through a terrifying second wave of Covid-19, many Bollywood celebrities have started extending help via social media. Actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Dia Mirza have been sharing information related to COVID-19 resources on their Twitter and Instagram handles.

After returning from her vacation in Maldives, Alia Bhatt started an initiative ‘Circle of Hope’ with journalist Faye D’Souza to help collate resources useful for Covid-19 patients and their caregivers. On Monday, Alia took to her social media platforms to share a note saying that in these times, infrastructure and information is the need of the hour. Her social media handles are filled with verified information on Covid-19 resources.

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput have taken to their Instagram handles to amplify information about resources like availability of beds, medicines, free food and helpline numbers.

Bhumi Pednekar, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, has been appealing to her fans and followers to donate plasma to save the lives of patients who are critical due to the infection. She, too, has been sharing information about Covid-19 related resources on her social media handles and has been instrumental in finding hospital beds and oxygen cylinders for the needy.

Katrina Kaif, who tested negative for Covid-19 last week, too has been sharing information about Covid-19 related resources verified by Mumbai’s BMC on her Instagram.

Dia Mirza, who is pregnant and isolating at her home in Mumbai, has been sharing information about Covid-19 resources and lists of vaccination centres in Mumbai from the time India started facing a shortage in hospital beds and oxygen in early April. She has been sharing details about food for the needy as well.

Sonam Kapoor, who is in London, has been sharing lists of hospitals where ICU beds are available.

While these actors have been using their social media platforms to reach out to people in need, Salman Khan has been doing his bit for frontline workers who have been working tirelessly to help people in these testing times. Salman has been sending out 5000 meal packets for police personnel in Mumbai, and will be sending out more in the coming days.