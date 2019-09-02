Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet and others wish fans

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrities took to Twitter to wish happiness and prosperity to their fans.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and wrote, “Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi🙏 May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always 😊#GaneshChaturthi2019”

Rakul Preet posted on Twitter, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all 😀😀”

Kajal Aggarwal wished her Twitter family with a tweet that read, “Wish you and your family a happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi! Let’s celebrate an eco-friendly festival, doing our bit in protecting water resources!!”

Anupam Kher shared a photo and wrote, “आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all of you.🙏🙏😍”

Pooja Hedge shared a new poster of her upcoming film Valmiki, which also stars Varun Tej in the lead role. She wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chatturti here’s another poster.. ”

Priyamani wished her fans on Twitter a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. She tweeted, “Here’s wishing my Twitter family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi!!”

Saaho actor Vennela Kishore too wished fans on Ganesh Chaturthi.