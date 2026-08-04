Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat dies at 74

Actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his roles in Lagaan and Ghajini, has died at the age of 74.

By: Entertainment Desk
1 min readAug 4, 2026 09:52 PM IST
Actor Pradeep Rawat in GhajiniActor Pradeep Rawat in Ghajini.
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Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his roles in Lagaan and Ghajini, has died at the age of 74.

Actor Yashpal Sharma announced the news of Rawat’s demise in a social media post. He took to Instagram and wrote, “Pradeep Rawat Our Gajini Deva of Lagaan RIP.”

Speaking to HT, Pradeep Rawat’s manager Siddharth Tiwari revealed that the actor had been battling cancer. “He was suffering from cancer, and it had relapsed. He passed away a few hours ago,” Siddharth said.

Pradeep Rawat is survived by his wife and son.

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