Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan dies after battle with cancer
Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan died on Thursday after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 56.
Actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his memorable supporting and comic roles in Hindi cinema, has died at the age of 56 after a prolonged batte with lung cancer.
The actor passed away on Thursday, with FWICE president BN Tiwari and his business partner Shivam confirming the news.
“He passed away less than an hour ago. He was sick since many days. I am trying to get in touch with his family,” BN Tiwari told SCREEN.
All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta told SCREEN that Mushtaq Khan had been diagnosed with lung cancer five years ago and had recovered, but the disease relapsed two weeks ago and he was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.
Mushtaq Khan’s funeral will take place on Friday at the Yari Road Kabristan.
Mushtaq Khan’s career in Hindi cinema
Mushtaq Khan made his screen debut with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980 and went on to build a career spanning more than four decades. His supporting performances and comic timing made him a recognisable presence in Hindi films.
He appeared in films like Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Raja, Hera Pheri, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Jodi No. 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome, Wanted and Oh My God!.
Mushtaq Khan continued to work across generations, appearing in more recent films such as Stree, Badhaai Do, Gadar 2 and Stree 2. His later credits also included Vanvaas, Baby John, Dhoom Dhaam and Jaat. He worked in television as well in shows such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.
Also Read – Mushtaq Khan says he was underpaid for Welcome and earned less than Akshay Kumar’s staff
Mushtaq Khan’s memorable Welcome role
Among Mushtaq Khan‘s most remembered performances was his role in Anees Bazmee’s Welcome (2007). His comic monologue about having a fake leg after being injured by Uday Bhai became one of the film’s most quoted sequences.
Despite having a supporting role, Khan’s performance stood out in a film packed with established comic actors and stars including Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.
Mushtaq Khan also played Gul Khan in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). He returned to the franchise more than two decades later with Gadar 2 in 2023.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05