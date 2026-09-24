Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan dies after battle with cancer

Actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his memorable supporting and comic roles in Hindi cinema, has died at the age of 56 after a prolonged batte with lung cancer.

The actor passed away on Thursday, with FWICE president BN Tiwari and his business partner Shivam confirming the news.

“He passed away less than an hour ago. He was sick since many days. I am trying to get in touch with his family,” BN Tiwari told SCREEN.

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All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta told SCREEN that Mushtaq Khan had been diagnosed with lung cancer five years ago and had recovered, but the disease relapsed two weeks ago and he was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.