Veteran Bollywood actor Bharat Kapoor dies at 80

Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passed away on Monday due to age-related complications. He was 80.

Actor Avtar Gill confirmed the news to SCREEN. Gill said, “I have just come from the cremation ground. When his son called me, he shared that Bharat was not keeping well since three days. He was at home only. Before that he was in hospital.”

He added, “Very few people, including close relatives and members from our theater group IPTA, attended the funeral. . I was there, Rakesh Bedi, director Ramesh Kumar, actor Kuldeep Singh, and a few other people from our theater group were there. His prayer meet is on April 30 from 5 to 7 pm at his house.”