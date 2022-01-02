Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra to Laal Singh Chaddha: Top Hindi movies of 2022

The New Year is upon us, and we are totally digging the line-up that the Hindi film industry has for us in 2022. The year 2021 gave us some thundering box-office numbers like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Salman Khan’s Antim and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, and some simply won our hearts like Ayushmann Khuranna’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Ranveer Singh’s 83.

However, after Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey getting postponed, there is fear that the Bollywood calendar may change given Covid-19 surge. Here’s a list of films with confirmed release dates. Bookmark it for your reference!

Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj (January 21)



The Akshay Kumar-starrer will release on January 21, 2022. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial features the actor in the title role of the 11th century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. The film also marks the screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

John Abraham’s Attack (January 28)

The first official teaser of John Abraham movie Attack is out, and shows the actor in the middle of a fight to save his country. In this case, Abraham has to carry out a difficult rescue mission, largely on his own.

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (February 18)

Gangubai Kathiawadi was initially scheduled to release on July 30, but got pushed due to production delays. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a biographical crime-drama tracing the life of a simple girl named Gangubai from Kathiawad who became the most powerful and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. It is touted to be loosely based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi, and has Alia Bhatt playing the titular role.

Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar (February 25)

Starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will arrive in theatres on February 25, 2022. The film also features Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey. Jayeshbhai Jordaar, touted as a family entertainer, is set in Gujarat and features Singh as a Gujarati man, who becomes an unlikely hero. Divyang Thakkar has directed the film, while Yash Raj Films has bankrolled it.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera (March 18)

Shamshera will be Ranbir Kapoor’s first film in three years since Sanju (2018). Produced by Yash Raj Film, the period actioner will arrive on March 18, 2022. Touted as an “adrenaline pumping entertainer”, the Karan Malhotra directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiya 2 (March 25)

Actor Kartik Aaryan has several projects in his kitty but the most awaited one is indubitably Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is a sequel of 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Kartik fills in the shoes of Akshay in the sequel.

Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad (April 8)

Dhaakad is touted as a spy thriller, helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai. Kangana will be seen essaying the role of an officer named Agent Agni. The film’s first schedule was previously shot in Madhya Pradesh. Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

KGF 2: April 14, 2022 release

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will make his Sandalwood debut in KGF Chapter 2. Dutt will portray the villain, Adheera. KGF 2 will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the movie also stars Srini.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 (April 29)

As per the posters, one can notice that Devgn and Rakul Preet play pilots while the role of Big B is unclear. This is Ajay’s third directorial venture. He has earlier directed films like Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. This will be the first time he will direct a film starring Big B. Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan have earlier worked in films like Khakee and Satyagraha.

Earlier titled as Mayday, this Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer is also Devgn’s debut directorial project.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha (April 14)

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which was meant to release during Christmas 2021, has been shifted to Valentine’s Day 2022. This Advait Chandan directorial is an official Hindi adaption of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump.

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan (June 3)

Talking about the film earlier, Devgn had told PTI that working on Maidaan “has been very moving and emotional journey” for him. “It is a fabulous story, director Amit Sharma has done a great job. Times have changed, storytelling has changed. There are no deliberate commercial elements added to a film today, be it a song or the romantic angle,” the actor said.

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus (July 15)

Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. Ranveer Singh essays a double role for the first time in his career.

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan (August 11)

Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai, and stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.

Akshay has called Raksha Bandhan a story that touches hearts. He had tweeted, “A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister. Thank you @aanandlrai, this one is very special.”

Prabhas’ Adipurush (August 11)

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan will see a box office clash with the much-awaited Prabhas-led Adipurush, which is inspired by Ramayana. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. It has been directed by Om Raut, who last helmed the successful period film Tanhaji (2020).

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra (September 9)

The film, which has been in the making for four years now, will see Ranbir as Shiva, who has been born with some special powers. The ‘modern-mytho’ drama also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role while Amitabh Bachchan will play Ranbir’s guru. Television star Mouni Roy will essay the antagonist while south star Nagarjuna will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake (September 30)

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of Tamil neo-noir action thriller by the same name featuring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will showcase Saif and Hrithik in the role of a cop and a gangster respectively.

Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya (November 25)

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya has been directed by Amar Kaushik, of Stree fame. In a statement, Amar said, “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible.”

Tiger Shroff’s Ganpath (December 23)

Ganpath stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The makers of the film promise it to be “a unique, one-of-a-kind thriller that has never been presented before in Indian cinema.” The action sequences have been directed by international stunt directors. Directed by Vikas Bahl, it is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani.