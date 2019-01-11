Bollywood’s young delegation over the moon after meeting PM Narendra Modi, see all the photos

A delegation of the who’s who of Bollywood, including a mix of young directors and actors, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday in a bid to discuss how the entertainment industry can work towards nation building.

Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, and Varun Dhawan were among those who met PM Modi. The group also expressed gratitude for GST reduction on movie tickets, which came in the wake of a previous meeting of PM Modi with B-town producers and actors.

Many celebs from the delegation, later, also took to their social media handles to share their pictures with the Prime Minister. While Bhumi Pednekar called it “a moment to remember”, Ranveer Singh was ecstatic on receiving PM Modi’s “jaadoo ki jhappi”. Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted a group photo and wrote, “Thank u Hon’ble PM @narendramodi. All of us who had the incredible opportunity to interact with u today represent the world’s largest film industry & together we would love to inspire & ignite positive changes towards a transformative India.”

Here are all the photos shared by stars on social media after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

“A moment to remember for a lifetime @narendramodi sir,” wrote actor Bhumi Pednekar sharing a picture of herself and PM Modi on Instagram.

The meeting ended with a group picture of the entire Bollywood delegation with the Prime Minister. PM Modi also shared the selfie on his official Instagram handle with the caption, “Had a good meeting with popular film personalities.”

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, KJo wrote, “Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi today was an incredible opportunity. As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India.”

Karan also shared another picture of himself with PM Modi and captioned it, “Thank you for meeting us today sir! @narendramodi ! An incredible exchange of thoughts and ideas with the forces of the film fraternity and the honourable Prime Minister!”

“Was an honour to meet and interact with the honourable prime minister @narendramodi. Very grateful to him for the reduction of gst which will be a big boost to the economics of our film industry. He was very receptive about our concerns which was honestly very cool. Ps- I missed eye contact here cause I was taking facing 🙏 #jaihind,” wrote actor Varun Dhawan on his social media handle.

“Humbled in the presence of Honourable PM @narendramodi ji,” Uri actor Vicky Kaushal wrote.

Ace director Rohit Shetty also shared, “Quite a cool feeling when The Prime Minister himself appreciates you for making films on the Police Force.”

PM Modi’s previous meeting with Bollywood producers and actors drew flak on social media for not having any female representation on the panel. The latest meeting, however, is a good step with the inclusion of names such as Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Ekta Kapoor.