Bodyguard slaps Ranveer Singh by mistake, actor left holding his cheek. Watch 

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has a huge fan following and he makes sure to reciprocate the love of his fans. He did the same when he was mobbed by his fans at the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards that took place in Bengaluru. It got to the point that it became difficult to manage the fans after a while. In the ensuing melee, he was mistakenly slapped by one of his bodyguards.

A video of fans mobbing Ranveer on the red carpet of SIIMA 2022 has been doing the round on social media. In the video, the actor can be seen happily clicking selfies with his excited fans. He made a few kids happy too by agreeing to pose with them. But the situation eventually got out of control. As Ranveer’s bodyguards came to his rescue, one of them hit him by mistake.

As he got hit, Ranveer held his cheek. But he didn’t lose his calm and just smiled off the accidental slap.

At the awards night, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star was named the ‘most loved Hindi star in South India’. At the event, he met his several colleagues from the Indian film industry, including Kamal Haasan, Rana Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Vijay Deverakonda, Yash, and Allu Arjun. He shared a picture with each one of them on his social media accounts. He also posed with his award and wrote, “Grateful to the South Indian Film Fraternity for this honour! Thank you for bestowing me with such high esteem.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus. He will also star in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.