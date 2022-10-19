scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Bobby wishes brother Sunny Deol on his birthday: ‘I love you bhaiya’

On the occasion of Sunny Deol's birthday, his brother Bobby Deol wished him on Instagram with a special photo.

Bobby Deol and Sunny DeolIn an Instagram post, Bobby Deol called Sunny Deol "My life line." (Photo: iambobbydeol/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, on Tuesday midnight sent a warm birthday wish to his brother Sunny Deol. Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared a picture which he captioned, “I Love You Bhaiya #happybirthday.”

In the picture, both actors could be seen hugging each other. Soon after the Race 3 actor shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and birthday wishes for the Gadar actor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Actor Chunky Panday wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Dear Sunny.” “Happy birthday sunny sir,” a fan commented.

Also Read |Bobby Deol on facing tough times in his career: ‘In this profession people use you for their benefit…’

“Happy Birthday Sunny paaji god bless!!! @iambobbydeol love always!!!,” another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sunny was recently seen in a thriller film Chup alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt. Helmed by R Balki, the film received positive responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in director Anil Sharma’s next film Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, and in Apne 2 along with Bobby Deol, Karan Deol and his father Dharmendra.

Meanwhile, Bobby was recently seen in Prakash Jha’s political drama series Aashram Season 3 which premiered on MX Player and received positive responses from the audience.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

He will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next gangster drama film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...
Bilkis Bano case convicts were out of jail for over 1,000 days each befor...Premium
Bilkis Bano case convicts were out of jail for over 1,000 days each befor...
Advertisement

Apart from that, he also has director Anil Sharma’s next Apne 2 along with Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and his father Dharmendra.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 10:13:40 am
Next Story

UGC NET 2022 Provisional answer key, question paper released: Here’s how to check

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement