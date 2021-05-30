Bobby Deol wishes wife Tanya on their 25th anniversary with glorious, lovely photos: ‘You mean the world to me’

Bobby Deol and Tanya are celebrating their 25th year of being together with each other. (Photo: iambobbydeol/Instagram)

Actor Bobby Deol on Sunday took to Instagram to wish his wife Tanya Deol a happy anniversary via a loving post on Instagram. Sharing pretty pictures of the couple, Deol’s post read, “My heart, my soul. You mean the world to me. Love you forever and ever. Happy 25th anniversary.”

The shared photos serve as a time capsule, as they show Bobby and Tanya first as lovers, then as husband and wife, and finally as a mature couple who have maintained their relationship with dignity as years have passed them by.

The lovebirds are celebrating their 25th year of being together with each other. The post instantly received a multitude of likes on the social media even as colleagues from the film industry dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim wrote, “Happy Happy Happy Anniversary.” Singer Arjun Kanungo posted several heart emojis. Meanwhile, actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, with whom Deol had collaborated on the MX Player series Aashram, wrote a simple but heartfelt, “Shubhkaamnayein.”

Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol have two children together, who have largely been kept away from the media glare.

On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in the Netflix film Class of ’83 and the MX Player show Aashram. The actor has Penthouse and Love Hostel in the pipeline.