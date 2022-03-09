Bobby Deol wants son Aryaman to have a contingency plan before joining films: ‘Agar baat nahi bani…’

Actor Bobby Deol said that nothing is guaranteed when it comes to succeeding in the film industry. Citing himself as an example, he said that regardless of how the internet has taken to his son, Aryaman, he has advised him to complete his education before making a decision about joining films.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Bobby said that while it is a ‘plus point’ that Aryaman has marquee idol good looks, so did he. And look at the slump that he went through.

He said, “Dekhiye, jab main aa raha tha, mujhe bhi sab yehi bolte the, he’s so good looking, he’ll be a superstar (Listen, when I was about to make my debut, they used to say the exact same things about me). Main reality jaanta hoon life ki. Chahe aap jitne khoobsoorat ho, chahe aap kitne badsoorat ho, agar aapko log dekhna chahte hain, woh dekhenge (I know the harsh reality of life, people will show up to watch you regardless of how you look, only if they really want to).”

Bobby added, “Uske baare mein kissi ko jaankaari nahi hoti, future dekh nahi sakta koi (Nobody can see the future). Definitely he has this plus point that I’m so proud of, that people look at him and think about him like that, but kissi ki guarantee nahi hai yaar ke kya hone waala hai iss industry mein kissi ke saath (nothing is guaranteed in this industry). Main chahta hoon ke mere bachche padhein, aur mere bachche padh rahe hain (I want my kids to study, and they are). Mere beta business management kar raha hai, aur main chahta hoon ke woh apni education puri kare, apni samajh ko badhaye, taaki kabhi woh iss career mein aaya bhi, aur agar nahi baat bani, kuch aur bhi kar sakta hai life main (My son is studying business management, and I want him to complete his education before he thinks about working in this industry, because if things don’t work in his favour, he will be prepared to do something else).”

He said that it is very important for youngsters who can afford to finish their education, to follow through with it ‘before becoming an actor’. Despite being a star’s son, he said, he had to go through his share of lows. Bobby, who experienced major success at the start of his career, slipped out of the limelight for a few years. He made a comeback of sorts with Race 3 and Housefull 4, before taking on edgier roles in projects such as Class of 83, Aashram and most recently, Love Hostel.