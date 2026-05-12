Bobby Deol supports sister Esha as she tears up remembering dad Dharmendra: ‘Lage raho bete’

Esha Deol, who is the daughter of late actor Dharmendra and veteran actor Hema Malini, has started a new chapter of her career by launching her interior design label. At a recent event, Esha got emotional as she spoke about her late father and how they would spend hours talking about designs and landscapes. She also remembered his words that gave her the courage to move forward on this path. Now, Esha’s older brother, Bobbly Deol, has shared his support for her.

Reposting Esha’s Instagram post where she made a speech about her new brand and their late father, Bobbly wrote, “Wishing you all the love and luck as you begin this new journey. I am sure you are going to be amazing at it.” Esha replied, “Thank you, bhaiya.”

ALSO READ | Shah Rukh’s Ravi Singh to Salman Khan’s Shera, how much Bollywood’s top bodyguards really earn

Bobby Deol lends support to sister Esha Deol Bobby Deol lends support to sister Esha Deol

Bobby is the youngest son of Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, and Esha is the firstborn of Hema Malini, Dharmendra’s second wife. Despite marrying Hema. Dharmendra never divorced Prakash and continued to live with her, and their four children, until the end. The two sides of Dharmendra’s family have largely spent their lives living apart but Esha has said in the past that she has been tying rakhi to both Sunny and Bobby.

On Monday, Esha, as she launched her new brand, recalled that both she and her father shared a passion for design. She said, “This journey would be incomplete without mentioning my father, Dharmendra ji. We both shared a passion for design and this special bond that we shared is something that I carry with me even today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DHARMENDRA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Esha then got visibly emotional as she spoke about the late actor and added, “Papa and I would spend… I can’t talk about it, it’s so difficult… Papa and I would spend hours discusisng diff landscaps, houses, simple spaces, and he always would say, ‘Lage raho bete, karte raho (Just keep at it)’ and those words… I carry them with me even today, they guide me. It was his faith in my creativity that gave me the courage to wholeheartedly pursue it today.”

Esha also revealed that the lantern in her brand’s logo was personally designed by her father. “The lantern in my logo was personally handcrafted by Papa. It was a gift he had given me,” she said.

In April, Chetak Screen Awards 2026 honoured Dharmendra with the posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award, and Bobby Deol was present on the occasion to receive it. Bobby teared up as veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy spoke about his late father. Bobby shared, “I see my father’s love in all your eyes. My father touched everyone’s hearts through his work and even through his Instagram reels, which had become his new hobby.” He added, “He always wanted people to stay happy and believed that God has given all of us so much in life. He used to say that we all have a special gift within us, and if we believe in it, we can achieve anything.”

Dharmendra passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89.