Dharmendra turns 85: Sunny Deol, Madhur Bhandarkar and others wish Apne 2 actor

Dharmendra turns 85 today. (Photo: Express Archive)

Dharmendra is celebrating his 85th birthday today. Fans and family members took to social media to wish the legendary actor.

Bobby Deol shared an adorable throwback picture with a caption that read, “Love you Papa… Happy Birthday.” Esha Deol wrote that she wants to hold on to her father’s hand for eternity. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Esha wished “happiness & the best of health always” for the Apne actor.

Sunny Deol called Dharmendra the “greatest actor and the greatest human being in the world.”

On Instagram, the actor shared a picture with the caption, “The Greatest Actor and The Greatest Human being in this World. The World loves you. Be Happy Always. That’s the only way we want to see you. Give us all your sorrows. WE LOVE YOU. PAPA.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, “May god bless u with great health, and happiness always.”

“Happy Birthday @aapkadharam ji. Stay healthy and happy always. You are a fantastic person at heart and thanks for all your wonderful movies and evergreen memories,” director Ram Kamal shared via Twitter.

Parvin Dabas posted on Twitter, “Janam Din Mubarak @aapkadharam ji you have always been an inspiration and I’ll be always be proud that my first film was with your banner.”

Dharmendra will be seen next in Apne 2, a sequel to 2007 film Apne, directed by Anil Sharma. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Karan Deol.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd