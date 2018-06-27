Bobby Deol’s brand new Range Rover Sport and his son Aryaman Deol are the talk of the town

Bobby Deol is also in news as he has bought a 3.0-litre diesel variant of Range Rover Sport. Bobby Deol is also in news as he has bought a 3.0-litre diesel variant of Range Rover Sport.

We have seen many photos of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Chunky Pandey’s nephew Ahaan Panday and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan among others, but have you seen Bobby Deol’s son Aryaman Deol?

Recently at IIFA 2018, Bobby, who made his comeback with Salman Khan starrer Race 3, was seen with his 17-year-old son Aryaman, who has always avoided the limelight. At the airport too, Bobby was spotted with wife Tanya Deol and son Aryaman.

At IIFA, Aryaman looked dapper in a black suit while at the airport, the young Deol looked handsome. See recent photos of Bobby Deol’s son Aryaman Deol:

Well, going by these photos, we really hope that just like Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol, Aryaman too thinks about entering Bollywood.

See some old photos of Bobby Deol son Aryaman Deol:

In other news, Bobby Deol has bought a 3.0-litre diesel variant of Range Rover Sport. Bobby is not the only Bollywood actor with this luxury SUV. Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt also own Land Rover SUVs.

Bobby’s love for luxury car and bikes is not new. The actor already owns a Land Rover Freelander2, Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Porsche Cayenne.

