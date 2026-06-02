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Bobby Deol says no one can play Dharmendra on screen: ‘Neither me, nor Sunny Deol’
Bobby Deol acknowledged that there were occasions when his late father, Dharmendra, physically confronted fans in moments of anger, but said the veteran actor would later make amends by inviting them into his home, feeding them and even buying them new clothes.
Since the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra last year, the Deol family has been grappling with an irreplaceable loss. The same holds true for the late star’s countless fans and well-wishers. Even now, speaking about his father remains an emotional experience for Bobby Deol, who has often been moved to tears while remembering him.
‘No one can be like him’
Recently, while appearing on Aap Ki Adalat, Bobby was asked by an audience member who he believed could portray Dharmendra on screen if a biopic on the veteran actor were ever made. When asked whether he or his elder brother Sunny Deol would be the ideal choice, Bobby responded without hesitation, “Nobody.” Visibly emotional, he added, “No one can be like him. The kind of person he was, there can never be another.”
When another audience member brought up incidents from the past where Dharmendra had reportedly lashed out at people who misbehaved, Bobby came to his father’s defence. “Dad was the kind of person who could never tolerate anyone speaking unfairly or disrespectfully. He did indeed raised his hands and hit hard. But afterwards, he would bring that same person inside, feed them food, give them milk, buy them new clothes. That’s the kind of person he was,” Bobby said.
He further added, “I always felt bad whenever he hit someone. I have never been like that. Since childhood, I have seen that I never felt the need to raise my hand on anyone, and I don’t like doing it either.”
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Dharmendra honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award
At the recently held Chetak Screen Awards 2026, Dharmendra was posthumously honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Bobby Deol accepted the honour on behalf of his father and delivered an emotional speech reflecting on the veteran actor’s enduring legacy. “I can see my father’s love in all your eyes. My dad touched your hearts without even knowing you, through his work and even through social media. Instagram Reels became his new hobby. He always wanted people to be happy. He believed that every person has a gift, and if we truly believe in ourselves, we can achieve anything in life. That’s why he continued working in this industry for so many years,” Bobby said.
Bobby Deol will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, which is slated for release this Friday.
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