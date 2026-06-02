Bobby Deol says no one can play Dharmendra on screen: ‘Neither me, nor Sunny Deol’

Since the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra last year, the Deol family has been grappling with an irreplaceable loss. The same holds true for the late star’s countless fans and well-wishers. Even now, speaking about his father remains an emotional experience for Bobby Deol, who has often been moved to tears while remembering him.

‘No one can be like him’

Recently, while appearing on Aap Ki Adalat, Bobby was asked by an audience member who he believed could portray Dharmendra on screen if a biopic on the veteran actor were ever made. When asked whether he or his elder brother Sunny Deol would be the ideal choice, Bobby responded without hesitation, “Nobody.” Visibly emotional, he added, “No one can be like him. The kind of person he was, there can never be another.”