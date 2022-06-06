Bobby Deol says Dharmendra is ‘fine and recovering’

On Monday, reports of veteran actor Dharmendra being hospitalised at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital left his fans worried. The reports even suggested that Dharmendra is currently in a critical condition. However, his son and actor Bobby Deol has quashed these rumours.

Speaking to India Today, the actor said that his father is doing well and is recovering at his residence.

“He (Dharmendra) is absolutely fine. He is at home and he is recovering. He is doing well. Thank you so much for your love and affection,” Bobby told the publication.

Dharmendra was hospitalised in April due to “big muscle pull at the back”. Post his recovery, the actor shared a video, in which he spoke about how he has ‘learnt his lesson’ about not pushing himself too hard.

On the work front, Dharmendra will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.