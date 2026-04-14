‘I wish I had sat with him more’: Bobby Deol says that his father Dharmendra’s passing has brought him closer to Esha Deol and Ahana Deol

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away in November last year, leaving a void that is impossible to fill. In a recent interview, the late actor’s son Bobby Deol opened up about the grief that has settled in after such a loss and how it has brought the entire family together in a transformative way.

In a conversation with Esquire India, Bobby shared, “There are all these days, where I wish I had sat with him more. I wish I had asked him more questions.” Reflecting on a time when his father spoke about poems he had written, verses born from his own regret at not spending enough time with his own father, Kewal Kishan Singh Deol, the Animal actor said, “That really moved me. But I suppose this is the cycle of life.”

He further spoke about the changes that have occurred within him since his father’s passing. “Now more than ever, I’m mindful of being with my sons, my wife, and my family. The box office, the reviews, the roles, eventually they don’t matter, man. Success is measured in how much time you can afford to spend with the ones you love. What’s the point of fame and wealth when there’s no one to witness it with you?”

Bobby Deol also reminisced about Dharmendra, saying, “You know, I keep watching his reels on Instagram. He was so candid, so full of warmth. Sometimes it feels like he’s talking directly to me.” Reflecting on his father’s final film, Ikkis, Bobby revealed, that during the premiere, he wore one of Dharmendra’s favourite shirts. “He’d wear it everywhere, so I took it out and wore it at the premiere. It felt like he was there with me.”

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Grief has also brought Bobby closer to his half-sisters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. “I feel we’re all dealing with it in our own ways. Sometimes you misunderstand each other because you’re hurting. Everyone feels their pain is more than the other’s. But you give it time. Let it heal. Loss has its own way of bringing a family closer.”

Dharmendra honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

At the recently held Chetak Screen Awards 2026, Dharmendra was posthumously honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. It was Bobb Deol who went on stage to accept it. Visibly emotional, Bobby reflected on his father’s legacy while accepting the honour, saying, “I see my father’s love in all your eyes. My dad has touched all your hearts without knowing you, with his work and through his social media. Instagram reels was his new hobby. He always wanted people to stay happy. He always believed that we all have a gift, and if we start believing it, we can achieve anything in life. That’s why he worked in this industry for so many years.”

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Bobby Deol will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar.

Disclaimer: This article reflects on personal experiences of loss and the emotional process of grieving. It is shared for informational and entertainment purposes and is not a substitute for professional grief counselling or mental health support. If you or someone you know is struggling with loss, please consider reaching out to a qualified professional.