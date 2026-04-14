Bobby Deol reveals he has been sober for 1.5 years, no longer feels the urge to drink: ‘It improved my relationship with family’

Bobby Deol dominated Bollywood in the 90s with his fresh-faced charm and hits such as Gupt, Barsat and Soldier. However, as the decade progressed, Bobby Deol’s career didn’t reach the heights everyone expected. Much like Dharmendra and Sunny, Bobby’s career also experienced significant ups and downs over the years, and even hit rock bottom at one point, after which he took a hiatus. Nonetheless, the arrival of streaming platforms gave him a new lease on life, and he slowly made a comeback with Class of 83 and Aashram. The massive success of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal (2023) put him back on the map. He followed it with the success of B***ds of Bollywood.

However, during his rough patch, Bobby tried to find solace in alcohol and began drowning his sorrows in drinks. Although he initially felt it helped, the habit began affecting his personal relationships. After realising that he was behaving bitterly towards his close ones, he eventually gave up the habit. “For an actor, your body and your face are the commodities that you’re selling. I cannot afford to mess with that,” he shared during a conversation with Esquire India.

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Bobby continued, “As I grow older, I feel tired faster than I would a few years ago. I need to take greater care of myself.” Revealing that he has been sober for a year and a half now, he maintained that quitting alcohol also changed the atmosphere around him. “I don’t miss it. In fact, I keep thinking, ‘Wait, it was this easy?’ Two birthdays and two New Year’s have passed, and I haven’t felt the urge (to drink). That surprised me.”

Bobby Deol recalls Dharmendra’s battle with alcohol

The Deol Khandan’s battle with alcohol, however, didn’t start with Bobby, but with his father, Dharmendra. “I’ve seen what it can do,” Bobby shared, recalling his father’s battle with alcohol. Mentioning that sobriety has helped him be physically and emotionally present at any given time, in any scenario, the actor added, “It’s improved my relationship with my family more than anything.”

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During an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast last year, Bobby talked in depth about the reasons he gave up alcohol. “I’m working for my family. And if I see fear and sadness in their eyes… It’s not like I used to drink every day, but whenever I would, they would fear me. They just didn’t know how I would be. It’s horrible. Alcohol is the biggest addiction; it’s more addictive than actual drugs. It messes with your brain like narcotics,” he shared.

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When Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol were going through a rough patch

Pointing out that his career lull coincided with his father’s and brother’s professional setbacks, the actor added, “I was going through a bad time, my brother was going through a bad time, and my dad was obviously not working as much. Our house was going through pressure. But my brother would never show us that pressure. They never let me take the responsibility; they always hid the stress from me. Now I feel, ‘Why did they do that?'” he said.

After playing the antagonist in directors AM Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi’s Pawan Kalyan-led Hari Hara Veera Mallu (2025), Bobby Deol is currently gearing up for the release of the crime thriller Bandar, which marks his first collaboration with veteran filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The movie will hit the screens on May 22. Bobby also has the delayed Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, helmed by H Vinoth, awaiting release.

Disclaimer: This article reflects on personal experiences with addiction, emotional hardship, and the impact of substance use on family relationships. While shared as a personal narrative of recovery, the content touches on sensitive topics of alcohol dependence and emotional distress. This information is for editorial and storytelling purposes and does not constitute professional medical or psychological advice. If you or someone you know is struggling with similar issues, please consult a qualified healthcare professional or a support group.