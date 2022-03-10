Bobby Deol responds to Dharmendra’s comment that he was lazy, rues going shirtless in Apne: ‘Dad doesn’t realise…’

After starting his second innings in the film industry, Bobby Deol has been garnering a lot of praise for his performances in recent projects. He has especially earned plaudits for playing the grey character of Daagar in Shah Rukh Khan-produced Love Hostel. While his acting chops might have caught everyone’s attention, his physical transformation in Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 was one of the first things that made the audience sit up and take notice of him.

In a recent interview with MensXP, the actor opened up about how once his father Dharmendra had remarked that he was not as fit and active during the Apne shoot.

“I was not lazy at all. I still remember I had this whole discussion with (Apne director) Anil Sharma. I told him, ‘You can’t start this film right away. You have to give me one year to prepare.’ He didn’t listen to me and it was really frustrating for me because I never ever removed my shirt on-screen (before Apne) even when I was fitter. But, it’s just that I couldn’t stop it from happening and that’s why…So, my dad doesn’t realise that,” the actor said. Deol played a boxer on-screen.

Maybe now, in Apne 2, Bobby will finally be able to show off his hard work. The movie was recently announced by the makers. It stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Sunny’s son Karan Deol in pivotal parts. The second part will also be helmed by Anil Sharma.

Not only for their skills in the acting and fitness department, the Deols are famously known in the showbiz circle for being sweethearts. Addressing the said label, Bobby told Siddharth Kannan in an interview, “We are very simple people. We aren’t manipulative or street smart. Log humara fayda utha lete hain (People often take our advantage).”

On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in Love Hostel, which stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in leading parts. The movie is currently streaming on ZEE5.