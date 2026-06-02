Bobby Deol refused to shoot with Manisha Koirala due to bad breath: ‘She ate so many onions’

Bobby Deol started his career with a massive commercial success opposite Twinkle Khanna, Barsaat (1995). Then, the actor went on to deliver several hits with Kajol, Manisha Koirala (Gupta), Rani Mukerji (Bichhoo), Preity Zinta (Soldier), and many others. In a recent interview, Bobby opened up about his image of troubling his female lead stars. He recalled various anecdotes of playing pranks on his co-stars while shooting the films.

Bobby was accused of constantly fighting with his film’s actresses in a fun segment during a conversation with Rajat Sharma. When asked about the rumours of him having small fights with Twinkle during Barsaat’s filming, he replied, “We were both quite young at that time. I am sorry, but I have had stomach problems since childhood. I used to keep talking about my stomach issues, if I used washroom today, if I am going to, or how it was. She used to get irritated by this.”

He continued, “So, when she have her first interview for the film, she revealed that I have such a problem. I called her and said, ‘How can you say it in an interview?’ We were so young, it was nothing.”

Later on, the actor was reminded of Bichhoo’s shoot with Rani, where he used to call the actor ‘Dedh footiya (1.5 ft tall)’ to make fun of her height. Bobby laughed and said, “Rani is a very good friend of mine. Actually, our friendship started with this film. We were doing a song and were in a raft in the water. The wind was blowing, so Rani said that she will stand facing towards the other side so that her hair can blow in the opposite direction.”

ALSO READ | Bobby Deol recalls mom Prakash beating him up with slippers for speaking Hindi at school

Bobby further added, “Her hair was coming on my face. I said no, and asked her to stand sideways, so that both of our hair can blow on one side. We both didn’t agree with each other and fought over it. But after that one fight, we bonded so much and had a great friendship. She used to bring me good food from home. She is a wonderful person.”

During the candid chat, Bobby Deol was also evoked about calling Preity Zinta ‘Pritam Singh’ while filming Soldier in 1998. “Yes, I used to call her by that name because we did Soldier together. I actually knew Preity from before because I used to party a lot. My film was on hold so I used to take her out every night in my father’s van, with other friends,” he revealed.

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The actor shared the reason behind his teasing and continued, “Actually, Pritam Singh came up somewhere on the internet and she was clarifying that it’s not her real name. I laughed so hard. She is also wonderful. I am so happy for her. She has become a mother now, has two kids. I and my wife Tanya went to dinner with her just a few days ago.”

Bobby played the lead role of Sahil Sinha in the 1997 iconic superhit film Gupt: The Hidden Truth, alongside Kajol and Manisha Koirala. Recalling how he refused to do an intimate scene with Manisha due to bad breath, he shared, “Yes, I remember. It was cold when we were shooting and there was someone selling chana zor garam, and she was eating it with great pleasure. There was a whole scene pending, where she had to bite on my chin during the song. I was unable to give any expressions due to the smell of onions from her mouth. How do I take revenge on her?”

“There was a scene happening inside the college, where her brother or someone comes to beat me. He was a new actor, so I told him to eat onions to improve his acting. I made him eat so many onions, but when he gave the shot, Manisha did not behave any difference. You are immature at that age,’ he wrapped up.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby Deol will next star in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar. The action-thriller will release in theatres on June 5. He will also be seen in YRF’s Alpha, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari later this year.