Bobby Deol recalls sleeping beside Dharmendra till 14, reveals why he called him ‘Kaddu’

Actor Bobby Deol has been ruling hearts with his performances on the big screen and on OTT. While the actor is gearing up for the release of his film, Bandar, this week, he recently appeared on Rajat Sharma’s show Aap Ki Adalat. During the conversation, Bobby opened up about his close bond with father Dharmendra and became emotional while recalling his childhood. The actor revealed that he slept in his parents’ bedroom until the age of 14 and was affectionately called ‘Kaddu’ by his father.
Explaining how he got the nickname ‘Kaddu’, Bobby said, “My cheeks were very round, and I was a chubby kid. We were at a farm where vegetables were being grown, and I saw a large round vegetable and asked my father what it was. He said, ‘Kaddu.’ From that day onwards, he started calling me Kaddu. I never felt bad about it because he called me that with so much affection.”
Bobby Deol on sleeping beside his father till the age of 14
During the interview with Rajat Sharma, Bobby Deol addressed reports of sleeping in his parents’ room till he was a teenager. The actor said, “Yes, I slept in my parents’ bedroom until I was 14. I feel very lucky I got those 14 years with mom, dad every day. Papa used to come late from shooting every day, and I would be awake waiting for him. Sometimes when I would fall sick, papa used to work a lot, do 3-4 shifts; at night he would take me in his arms and fall asleep. The comfort I would get from that was something else.”
Bobby said those moments remain some of his most cherished memories of growing up.
He further added, “My mother used to scold me and say, ‘Go, you should be ashamed, you are growing up, go and sleep with your brother now.’ It took me 14 years to reach there; I have always been very attached to my parents. Sleeping with lights on is a habit I got from dad; he would need some light while sleeping. When I stayed with him for 14 years, I also got the habit of having some light on while sleeping. Even after I got married, my wife and I would argue over switching off the light, but later she also got used to it. I just feel comfortable with some light around.”
Bobby Deol gets emotional remembering Dharmendra
During the same interview, Bobby Deol became emotional while speaking about his late father. When an audience member asked who could play the veteran actor in a biopic, Bobby replied: “Nobody. No one can be like him. The kind of person he was, there can never be another.”
He further added, “Dad was the kind of person who could never tolerate anyone speaking unfairly or disrespectfully. He did indeed raise his hands and hit hard. But afterwards, he would bring that same person inside, feed them food, give them milk, buy them new clothes. That’s the kind of person he was.” The Animal actor also shared that people’s admiration for Dharmendra inspired him to pursue acting from a young age. Bobby has often spoken about the influence his father has had on both his personal life and career.
In April this year, Dharmendra was also honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026. While receiving the award on his father’s behalf, emotional Bobby Deol had said, “I can see my father’s love in all your eyes. My dad touched your hearts without even knowing you, through his work and even through social media. Instagram Reels became his new hobby. He always wanted people to be happy. He believed that every person has a gift, and if we truly believe in ourselves, we can achieve anything in life. That’s why he continued working in this industry for so many years.”
Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away in November last year. Dharmendra got married to Prakash Kaur in 1954. They had four children together – Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol, and Ajita Deol. During his latest interview, Bobby Deol also revealed that his real name is Vijay Singh Deol, while Sunny’s real name is Ajay.
On the work front, Bobby will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, which releases on June 5. He also has YRF’s Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and the Tamil film Jana Nayagan in the pipeline.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More