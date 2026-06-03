Bobby Deol recalls sleeping beside Dharmendra till 14, reveals why he called him ‘Kaddu’

Actor Bobby Deol has been ruling hearts with his performances on the big screen and on OTT. While the actor is gearing up for the release of his film, Bandar, this week, he recently appeared on Rajat Sharma’s show Aap Ki Adalat. During the conversation, Bobby opened up about his close bond with father Dharmendra and became emotional while recalling his childhood. The actor revealed that he slept in his parents’ bedroom until the age of 14 and was affectionately called ‘Kaddu’ by his father.

Explaining how he got the nickname ‘Kaddu’, Bobby said, “My cheeks were very round, and I was a chubby kid. We were at a farm where vegetables were being grown, and I saw a large round vegetable and asked my father what it was. He said, ‘Kaddu.’ From that day onwards, he started calling me Kaddu. I never felt bad about it because he called me that with so much affection.”

Bobby Deol on sleeping beside his father till the age of 14

During the interview with Rajat Sharma, Bobby Deol addressed reports of sleeping in his parents’ room till he was a teenager. The actor said, “Yes, I slept in my parents’ bedroom until I was 14. I feel very lucky I got those 14 years with mom, dad every day. Papa used to come late from shooting every day, and I would be awake waiting for him. Sometimes when I would fall sick, papa used to work a lot, do 3-4 shifts; at night he would take me in his arms and fall asleep. The comfort I would get from that was something else.”

Bobby said those moments remain some of his most cherished memories of growing up.

Also Read: Bobby Deol says no one can play Dharmendra on screen: ‘Neither me, nor Sunny Deol’

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He further added, “My mother used to scold me and say, ‘Go, you should be ashamed, you are growing up, go and sleep with your brother now.’ It took me 14 years to reach there; I have always been very attached to my parents. Sleeping with lights on is a habit I got from dad; he would need some light while sleeping. When I stayed with him for 14 years, I also got the habit of having some light on while sleeping. Even after I got married, my wife and I would argue over switching off the light, but later she also got used to it. I just feel comfortable with some light around.”

Bobby Deol gets emotional remembering Dharmendra

During the same interview, Bobby Deol became emotional while speaking about his late father. When an audience member asked who could play the veteran actor in a biopic, Bobby replied: “Nobody. No one can be like him. The kind of person he was, there can never be another.”

He further added, “Dad was the kind of person who could never tolerate anyone speaking unfairly or disrespectfully. He did indeed raise his hands and hit hard. But afterwards, he would bring that same person inside, feed them food, give them milk, buy them new clothes. That’s the kind of person he was.” The Animal actor also shared that people’s admiration for Dharmendra inspired him to pursue acting from a young age. Bobby has often spoken about the influence his father has had on both his personal life and career.

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Also Read | Bobby Deol recalls mom Prakash beating him up with slippers for speaking Hindi at school

In April this year, Dharmendra was also honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026. While receiving the award on his father’s behalf, emotional Bobby Deol had said, “I can see my father’s love in all your eyes. My dad touched your hearts without even knowing you, through his work and even through social media. Instagram Reels became his new hobby. He always wanted people to be happy. He believed that every person has a gift, and if we truly believe in ourselves, we can achieve anything in life. That’s why he continued working in this industry for so many years.”

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Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away in November last year. Dharmendra got married to Prakash Kaur in 1954. They had four children together – Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol, and Ajita Deol. During his latest interview, Bobby Deol also revealed that his real name is Vijay Singh Deol, while Sunny’s real name is Ajay.

On the work front, Bobby will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, which releases on June 5. He also has YRF’s Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and the Tamil film Jana Nayagan in the pipeline.