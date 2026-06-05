Bobby Deol recalls mom Prakash Kaur’s quiet authority: ‘Even sound of her keys scared me’

Bobby Deol, whose film Bandar released in theatres on Friday, has opened up about the values that shaped him beyond the spotlight. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about changing attitudes towards women over the years, revealing that he never subscribed to the belief that wives should be limited to household roles. He also shared affectionate memories of his mother and the quiet strength with which she ran the Deol household.

In a conversation with Times Now, Bobby said older generations often followed more conservative ideas about the role of women. However, he admitted that he could never relate to the notion that wives should not have a life or identity outside the home.

‘I never understood why your partner shouldn’t be part of your life’

Bobby Deol said, “People from the older generation, including my parents’ generation, came from a time when women were not encouraged to do much outside the home. I never liked that and I never understood it. I always felt that if I got married, I would want my wife to be a part of everything I do. I could never understand why your partner shouldn’t be by your side and involved in your life. I always told myself that I would never think that way.”

He added, “Every generation grows up with values shaped by the society of its time. People do things according to what is considered normal then. But with every generation, mindsets become broader and things change.”

The actor said he has always believed that a woman should have the freedom to pursue her own ambitions and career choices.

“And I am someone who always believed that if my wife wants to work, whoever I marry, and if they want to work, I won’t stop them. It’s not that I had planned it, that, you know, no, they are not going to work. They will be a housewife.”

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Bobby Deol on why homemakers deserve more recognition

However, Bobby Deol was quick to add that supporting a woman’s right to work should not be mistaken for looking down upon homemakers.

“But you know, a housewife, she works more than the person going out. You have to take care of so many things. So there is nothing wrong in being a housewife. I think it’s amazing. It’s the most difficult job. You know, because you have to take care of every small little detail of everything happening in the house. And you have to take care of your kids, your husband, and then, my God, I mean, my mother was that.”

Bobby went on to praise his wife Tanya Deol, describing her as someone who effortlessly manages both family and professional responsibilities.

He said, “She was always at it. But my wife does multitask. My wife does everything. I mean, she has three kids. I consider myself to be her third child. And she works too. And she takes care of my work too. In the sense that, you know, anything, all the finances and everything, she handles it.”

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Bobby Deol on his mother

Bobby Deol also spoke affectionately about his mother, Prakash Kaur, remembering her as a gentle and soft-spoken woman who quietly ran the household.

He said, “My mother is incredibly innocent. She is so timid and always happy. She would only speak when she needed to, but she managed the entire house and took care of everything. She always had a bunch of keys hanging from her waist. Even if I wasn’t doing anything wrong, the moment I heard those keys jingling and knew my mother was coming, I would get nervous and think she was about to scold me.”

Bobby also revealed that his admiration for women in sarees comes from childhood memories of seeing his mother dressed that way.

“I love women in sarees because my mother always wore them. As she grew older, she became more comfortable wearing salwar suits, but growing up, that image of her in a saree stayed with me.”