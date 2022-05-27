Bobby Deol recalls dad Dharmendra’s vulnerable moment: ‘Sochta tha 70 ki age ke baad kaam naa mile’

Actor Bobby Deol in a new interview recalled the words that his father, Dharmendra, said to him about continuing to work at the age of 86. Bobby said that he was moved by what his dad said, and the vulnerability he showed.

While speaking to Film Companion, Bobby was asked about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the Karan Johar-directed romantic drama that’ll feature Dharmendra in a supporting role. He said, “The other day, he was telling me, ‘Beta, main sochta tha ki 70 ki age tak main kaam karunga. Shayad uske baad kaam nahi mile, ya kaam nahi kar paunga. Aur aaj main 86 ka ho gaya hoon aur phir bhi kaam kar raha hoon (I thought I’d work only till the age of 70, and that I wouldn’t be able to get any work after that. But I’m 86 now, and still working)’.”

Bobby continued, “It was the most awesome feeling I got when he said that to me, and that’s exactly what inspires me. I want to work till the last breath I take, because that’s what we are, we’re actors, we want to keep working. He was there in my family, the biggest inspiration, and I didn’t even see him when I had given up in life. Now I see all that around me, my brother, my dad, my cousins, my sisters are working…”

Bobby is currently experiencing a career resurgence that began when he took on supporting roles in films such as Race 3 and Housefull 4. He subsequently went on to star in Class of 83, and reached bigger heights with the series Aashram. Most recently, he appeared as a hitman in Love Hostel. Aashram will return for a third season on June 3.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, and featuring a supporting cast that includes Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, will be released in February 2023.