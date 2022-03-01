Bobby Deol reacts to viral memes featuring him: ‘Sorry, Aishwarya Rai, Bobby got swabby’

Bobby Deol has reacted to viral memes on him in a new video, as part of his Love Hostel promotions. Sharing the video, Bobby thanked his fans for all the love. The video features iconic memes on Bobby Deol, which had left the audience in splits. Bobby expressed how he “genuinely had a great laugh” when he noticed these memes on him.

The video begins with a still of Bobby Deol from early aughts in which he seems to be using an airpod. Reacting to it, Bobby said, “See, I have always been ahead of time. Also, I think I should have patented these.”

The next still shows Bobby and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The two shared the screen space in Aur Pyar Hogaya. The photo had gone viral during the pandemic as it suggests that Bobby Deol predicted RT-PCR test in the 90s. Reacting to the picture, Bobby chuckled and said, “Sorry Aishwarya, but Bobby got a little ‘Swabby.’ Get it? Swab test, Bobby-Swabby.”

As the video progressed, a meme suggested how the actor inspired The Weeknd. Reacting to the same, Bobby said its his hobby to inspire people. Quoting his father and legendary actor Dharmendra, the actor said, “Papa hamesha kehte the ki saccha mard wahi hai jo sabko prerna de (My father used to say that a real man should always inspire others).”

Lastly, Bobby reacted to the third umpire meme and said that it has left him inspired to actually become an umpire. The memes on Bobby Deol started ruling the internet in 2021. Most of these were a product of a Twitter handle called Bobbywood, which was started by a Pakistani fan of the actor. Abdul Ahad Jawaid, who runs the account, had spoken about how his aim was to give people a reason to smile.

MOVIE REVIEW | LOVE HOSTEL

“The best part of this account for me is how Indians and Pakistanis are united when it comes to Bobbywood. It’s relatable for people on both sides and it made me so happy to know that I, being a nobody, managed to do something which can unite people across borders,” he told indianexpress.com.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol, who started off his career in 90s, is enjoying his second innings in Bollywood. His latest film Love Hostel sees him playing Dagar, a contract killer.