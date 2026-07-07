Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh join Boney Kapoor at Anshula Kapoor’s reception, see videos

After getting married on July 6 in Mumbai, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar hosted a wedding reception on Tuesday. Along with their family members and friends, many celebrities from the film industry, including Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover, Jackky Bhagnani, among others, joined the celebration.

Before the event, Anshula took to her Instagram handle to drop beautiful pictures of her outfit for the night. She wore a Banarasi brocade red sari, along with green jewellery. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, “For our cocktail, I knew I wanted to wear red. It is my first evening as a married woman, celebrating this new chapter and somehow sindoori red felt like the only colour that made sense. When Amit and I started talking about the outfit, one thought kept coming back to me – I wanted it to feel like a metaphor for who I am.”