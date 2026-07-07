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Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh join Boney Kapoor at Anshula Kapoor’s reception, see videos
Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, and Gulshan Grover, among others, attended Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding reception on Tuesday.
After getting married on July 6 in Mumbai, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar hosted a wedding reception on Tuesday. Along with their family members and friends, many celebrities from the film industry, including Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover, Jackky Bhagnani, among others, joined the celebration.
Before the event, Anshula took to her Instagram handle to drop beautiful pictures of her outfit for the night. She wore a Banarasi brocade red sari, along with green jewellery. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, “For our cocktail, I knew I wanted to wear red. It is my first evening as a married woman, celebrating this new chapter and somehow sindoori red felt like the only colour that made sense. When Amit and I started talking about the outfit, one thought kept coming back to me – I wanted it to feel like a metaphor for who I am.”
ALSO READ | Anshula Kapoor shares Rohan Thakkar’s priceless first reaction to her bridal look. Watch
Anshula added, “Starting with a Banarasi brocade sari, @amitaggarwalofficial deconstructed and reimagined it into a sculptural corseted silhouette, preserving the beauty of its original drape while transforming the pallu into a contemporary couture statement. It honoured tradition without feeling bound by it And I think that’s exactly what this entire wedding has been about. Holding on to where I come from, while wholeheartedly embracing everything that’s ahead. Thank you Amit for creating something so deeply meaningful and to @mohitrai & @ruchikrishnastyles for helping bring this vision to life.”
The pictures and videos from Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s reception function have since gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, Anshula’s father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor can be seen arriving at the venue and posing for the paps. He was wearing a rust-coloured suit, paired with a white shirt and brown shoes.
Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, and Sajid Khan, among others, also attended the event.
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Also Read – ‘You’ll always be mine’: Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note as Anshula Kapoor ties the knot
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Ahead of the wedding festivities, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar celebrated their Gor Dhana ceremony. The wedding celebrations officially began on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Rohan’s family. The event was attended by members of the Kapoor family, including Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.
The festivities continued with a mehendi ceremony, which saw Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Karisma Kapoor, among others in attendance. The mehendi was followed by the chooda and kaleere ceremonies.
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar, who started dating in 2022, got engaged on October 2, 2025. They tied the knot on Monday.
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