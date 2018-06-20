Bobby Deol: Race 3 wouldn’t have worked at box office had it been really bad

Bobby Deol said that the whole team of Race 3 is in good spirits. Bobby Deol said that the whole team of Race 3 is in good spirits.

Race 3 actor Bobby Deol says criticism that the Remo D’Souza directorial has received does not matter because it continues to earn big bucks at the box office. The film, which released on June 15, has earned Rs 132.76 crore so far, and the team couldn’t be happier.

“I am very happy that people have appreciated my work and appreciated everyone’s work. We keep getting criticism. It matters when the film is really bad and if this was so bad, it wouldn’t have worked commercially,” Bobby told reporters on Tuesday evening at the red carpet of Miss India 2018.

Sounding upbeat about the business of Race 3, Bobby said he wants to keep doing such films. The Salman Khan starrer marked his comeback to mainstream Hindi cinema after a gap of five years.

“My smile is not going away. I am very happy. People have given so much love to the film and accepted it wholeheartedly. Touchwood! I just want to keep doing more such films and I hope people keep liking my work,” he said.

The actor added that the whole team of Race 3 is in good spirits. Bobby said, “Everybody is happy. The film is doing good business. What else do we want?”

Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saqib Saleem.

