Race 3 actor Bobby Deol on his journey: I have seen the highs and lows

Actor Bobby Deol, who made a comeback in Bollywood after four long years with Race 3, blames himself for his disappearance from the big screen. Bobby had tasted success with the likes of Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier and Ajnabee in the 1990s. But faced duds like Shakalaka Boom Boom among many others. He was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 in 2013, alongside his father and veteran actor Dharmendra and sibling Sunny Deol.

“I only blame myself for disappearing in between. I had kind of given up. I felt demotivated, disheartened but looking around at my family I realised I cannot let them down. I realised I have to work, get on my feet and do it myself because there is nobody who can help you,” Bobby told IANS.

The 49-year-old actor says his disappearance from the silver screen did affect him a lot. “My mark disappeared from the industry. There was no space for me in it, when I always believed there would be..,” he added.

“I was ignorant and didn’t realise that I had achieved that kind of a stardom in my career. Now I wish, I wasn’t that ignorant and hadn’t let it go. But never say never, work hard and you can always achieve things in life,” he said.

He says he went through tough time and could not fathom what was happening.

“I didn’t realise that competition had increased. I know there is competition now and I am preparing myself,” said Bobby, who will be seen performing at the 19th edition of the International Indian Films Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards main gala, which will be held on Sunday.

The actor has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over two decades. He had made his debut with Barsaat in 1995.

Talking about his journey, Bobby said, “It has been amazing. I have seen the highs and the lows. So, I have experienced everything…”

“I’m just excited that it’s a fresh beginning for me because for every actor every Friday is a make or break and it’s always going to be like that no matter how successful you are or not.”

Bobby hopes to have a fraction of his father’s stardom one day.

“I am blessed to be a child from a star family. My dad is a legend and I am proud to be his son….We have achieved things differently and what he has achieved is out of bounds for me but it’s an inspiration, with hard work I can at least achieve a fraction of it,” he said.

Currently, Bobby is excited about the success of his latest release Race 3, which has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office.

“I knew this film will be appreciated and what makes me happier is that people have appreciated my work which is really encouraging and makes me really happy,” he added.

