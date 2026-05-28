‘Bobby Deol was a magical human being to be with’: Pooja Bhatt opens up about break up

Bobby Deol’s relationship with his wife Tanya Deol is one of those rare relationships in the glamorous world of Bollywood that has stood the test of time. But, long before Bobby married the love of his life, he was in a relationship ith actor-producer Pooja Bhatt. In a recent interview, Pooja recalled that “magical” time in her life when she and Bobby were together.

‘Bobby Deol was a magical human being to be with’

In a chat with Vickey Lalwani, Pooja was asked why she refused the lead role in Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui and the actor said that after her debut film Daddy, she wasn’t keen to pursue her career as a movie actor, and also, her boyfriend at the time wasn’t too supportive of her film career. When asked if that boyfriend was Bobby Deol, Pooja shared that she “met Bobby much later in my life.” Pooja was asked if they were in love with each other, she admitted, “Of course. What’s not to fall in love with?”