DJ Bobby Deol played Gupt songs at a Delhi nightclub, angry crowd demands refund

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when someone says Bobby Deol’s name — his long hair, his mannerism or his dialogues? All of them, of course. However, there is one more thing that 90s kids cannot forget about Bobby – his superhit film Gupt. The film starring Kajol and Manisha Koirala took the youth by storm with its peppy tracks. The film almost made him the youth icon then. Even TV loves him so much that Gupt is screened every now and then.

In fact, this is the only film that has kept this underrated star alive in the hearts and minds of the people. And the fact is even Bobby reportedly loves it when someone asks him to perform on songs like Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela, which became the ultimate club anthem in the 90s. However, there are people who get completely irritated when they hear these songs. And the recent incident proves exactly that.

Last month, Bobby Deol was asked to perform at a nightclub in Delhi and the tickets for the event were sold out. Bobby, who is trained in mixing tracks professionally, turned DJ for the night. According to a report published in Deccan Chronicle, people in the club later asked the manager to refund their money as Bobby kept on playing the songs from his film Gupt on a loop throughout the party.

A source present at the DJ night told the daily, “It was a sold out event for Bobby’s opening act. Bobby began the night with the signature melody of his popular 1997 thriller Gupt, and kept playing tracks from the movie on loop throughout the party, which continued into the wee hours of the morning.

At the end of the night, a bunch of people were seen angrily asking for a refund from the manager and hotel officials. The crowd was absolutely incensed as the tickets were priced from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000. However, Bobby had left the venue by the time the commotion began.

Indianexpress.com couldn’t reach the actor. But as soon the news broke, #BobbyDeol started trending on Twitter. Twitterati started posting their views about Bobby Deol’s DJ gig and they are hilarious. Here are some of them.

#BobbyDeol aapne apna baja diya, ab log bajayenge pic.twitter.com/3rpSRlxEdS — udan khatoli (@SharmaVidushi) August 25, 2016

Relatives -Hello#BobbyDeol -Maine Kuch nhi Kiya, Koi movie b nhi bnayi,Papa-Bhaiya bahar gye h & I dn’t wana marry right now.

They -OK bye! — Rohit Sharma (@imRo45_) August 25, 2016

#BobbyDeol should have kept his identity “gupt” .. Personally tho, I love that title track. — Sunil Agrawal (@blogmusing) August 25, 2016

After DJing he’d be like ” ik dost dhundta hoon mae, dosti k liye :'( #BobbyDeol — MAEkyaBoltaai (@stalreja112) August 25, 2016

Hey Bobby’s a DJ or a “PJ” #BobbyDeol — Siraj Mohiuddin (@Siraj_Mohiuddin) August 25, 2016

So people are demanding refund after #BobbyDeol played #Gupt songs on loop @ a nightclub, imagine what if he had played songs from #Soldier? — Sujith (@sujith17nambiar) August 25, 2016

After #BobbyDeol ‘s incident Dharmendar be like meri hi galti hai bina matlab ke isse bola ghar se bahar nikal ne ke liye :/ — Akshay (@ComedyBanda) August 25, 2016

Boby ko kon samjaye kuch chize gupt hi rahani chahiye. Like his telent #BobbyDeol — Np Yadav RJ (@sunrisecollege1) August 25, 2016

Exclusive footage of me from last night

Refund Refund Refund #BobbyDeol pic.twitter.com/S67kCwn9dY — Bobby Deol (@thebobbydeoll) August 25, 2016

2 minutes of silence for the survivors of DJ #BobbyDeol soundtrack attack. There’s a special place in heaven for you all. — See Ma (@iGeekyChic) August 25, 2016

Just heard that Bobby Deol turned DJ…..looks like I’m gonna listen a lot of “Bobby Deol mai sone ki….” in Delhi discs….#BobbyDeol — Drunk BATMAN (@Caped_Humor) July 21, 2016

It seems the DJ incident is no longer Gupt.

