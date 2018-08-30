Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se actor Bobby Deol on second innings: Don’t feel sad as often as I used to

Bobby Deol will be seen next in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Bobby Deol will be seen next in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

A lot has changed in Bobby Deol’s life over the last one year. He made a comeback to mainstream Hindi cinema with Race 3, and finally signed on a management company to handle his work.

Having once been rejected by a PR company, Bobby knows the new development is a sign that things are looking up for him.

“I remember, years ago, I asked one management company to take my work. They refused. They said, ‘We are sorry. We can’t do anything for you.’ I knew that person, he was a friend. So, that makes you stronger. I have learnt now (how to communicate),” Bobby Deol said.

Throughout the interaction, the actor emphasised how he can see that people have begun taking notice of his work and presence. As of now, that’s enough for him as he is in no hurry to climb back the ladder of success.

“There’s a lot of positive energy everywhere. Everywhere I go, everyone I meet, there’s this happiness for me. It’s not like, ‘Arey! we have to interview him.’ All of you are happy for me and I just want to work harder so that the faces remain the same. I am not trying to say that I want to play the main lead. Main lead will come to me one day, when my box office position becomes better,” he said.

Right now, the actor has two projects in his kitty – Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and Housefull 4.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se was supposed to happen irrespective of Bobby Deol’s absence from movies, but Housefull 4 was an outcome of the actor’s persuasion, something that he learnt only after he went out of work.

“I started meeting people. I met Sajid Nadiadwala last year, and told him that I really wanted to work with him. He told me, ‘I wanted to work with you but things never worked out. I will see.’ And I said, ‘Sajid Bhai, I don’t want to be the main lead. But please I would love to work with you.’ And now I have Housefull 4.”

Knocking at people’s offices for work might be a recent exercise for him, but the actor wishes he had learnt this during late ’90s, when he peaked in the industry.

“At that time there was no such practice of going to people’s offices. People would come to you with work. When I started, a lot of people entered the industry. The competition was increasing. They knew that for them to get a chance, they would have to go to offices, take what’s coming before someone else takes it. I was lazy there.

“Now, I have realised that you can’t just sit at home and wait for work to happen to you. You have to go out and grab work. There’s no ego,” he said.

A failure can be your best teacher, and it seems Bobby Deol is its best student. When the actor looks back at his journey, there are plenty of takeaways.

“I was just ignorant about how I was supposed to work and how I was supposed to be professional. I wasn’t professional. I chose wrong scripts, became disheartened and then stopped taking care of myself. (Now) I feel very energetic. I feel very positive. I don’t feel sad as often I used to.

“And I try to enjoy every moment of my day because it’s precious. I appreciate everything that I have got back in my life and career. The thought of losing it keeps me motivated because I don’t want to lose it. I hope I choose and take the right decisions,” Bobby remarked.

But, above all his learnings stands the advice his father, veteran actor Dharmendra gave him- ‘Ego is a human being’s worst disease’. It remained with him during his highs and also when he hit an all-time low.

“I have seen so many actors who came in front of me and became bigger actors. Some have remained grounded and some lost the plot. It’s sad to see those actors with ego. But that’s the way of the industry. Success can drive you nuts if you don’t know how to handle it. It can take you the wrong way,” the Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se actor signed off.

