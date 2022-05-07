scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Must Read

Bobby Deol on being called ‘unprofessional’ early in his career: ‘Nobody says anything about superstars of today, because they have a market’

In the last couple of years, Bobby Deol has made a comeback of sorts through the web series space, in what is being called his second-innings.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 7, 2022 10:28:52 am
Bobby DeolBobby Deol has responded to old accusation that he is "unprofessional". (Photo: Bobby Deol/Instagram)

Bobby Deol was a significant star in the 1990s and the early 2000s, but by the time 2010s commenced, he disappeared from the limelight and became a half-remembered name, particularly to those who weren’t old enough to have seen his early movies. This was despite him being the son of yesteryear superstar Dharmendra.

But in the last couple of years, Deol has made a comeback of sorts through the streaming space, in what is being called his second-innings. He has earned acclaim for his performance in the ZEE5 film Love Hostel and the MX Player original series Aashram.

In a recent interview with BBC Hindi, Deol spoke about his early success and also his steep fall, when he was no longer a bankable star. There were also rumours circulating at the time about him being “unprofessional”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Dharmendra can’t bring himself to watch Bobby Deol in villainous roles, mom Prakash said ‘haye haye’ after watching Aashram

He denied the accusations and said in Hindi, “Those charges were hurled at me without basis. I have not cancelled the shooting ever, I haven’t ever been late. Unfair fabrications about me were doing rounds — I wondered how people could say such things at a time when I was already low.”

Best of Express Premium

Politics over process in Bagga arrest: Why this can set a bad precedentPremium
Politics over process in Bagga arrest: Why this can set a bad precedent
Horoscope Today, May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
Explained: The cooling-off period for retired bureaucrats before joining ...Premium
Explained: The cooling-off period for retired bureaucrats before joining ...
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read today
More Premium Stories >>
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Asked if such things used to bother him, he said, “Obviously. When somebody calls you unprofessional, and you are not. My attitude is pretty relaxed. When I was on the set, I used to say to the crew members jokingly, ‘Kab tak shooting hai? Pack up kab hoga? (When will the shooting end? When’s the pack up?)’ It’s not as if I was avoiding work. People would say, ‘He’s very laidback. He is not interested in work. Keeps asking about pack up’.”

He added that he knows of many superstars in Bollywood who are always in a hurry and keep saying they have places to be. “But nobody says anything about them. Because they have a market. But when there are people like me, who have a limited market, people jump at you at the first opportunity,” said Deol.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Fatima Sana Sheikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh dazzles at Thar screening; Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also attend

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement