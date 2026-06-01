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Bobby Deol recalls mom Prakash beating him up with slippers for speaking Hindi at school
Actor Bobby Deol recently spoke about getting 'beaten up' by his mother Prakash Kaur for not studying at school.
The Deol brothers Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol consider their mother Prakash Kaur as a pillar of strength in their life. After coming from a small village, she made her own life in the busy city of Mumbai, with late superstar Dharmendra. She was also the strict one at home who kept the duo in line. In a recent appearance on Aap Ki Adaalat, Bobby revealed getting ‘beaten’ by his mother for not studying properly in school.
When host Rajat Sharma mentioned that he was good in studies, he replied, “Not at all,” adding, “I used to get beaten a lot for not going to school. I actually did not like school. And my problem was that when I was young, I used to speak mostly in Hindi. Since the school was English medium, my mother used to get complaints from the school that if your son talks in Hindi then you should put him in Hindi medium.”
The actor then recalled getting beaten by his mother on the way to school and while coming back home. “I got a lot of scolding after that complaint. I then ensured to forget Hindi and started learning English, so much so that now I even think in English mostly. So sometimes, early in the morning, luckily my house was nearby, so my mother used to take me to school while beating me,” he shared.
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Bobby continued, “The principal was standing there one day, he looked at my mother and said, ‘Your son does not want to study, take him back right now’. I instantly felt he should not have said so, because she took me back home while beating the whole way again. She used to beat me with slippers mostly, it was her go-to weapon.”
When Sunny Deol revealed getting ‘hit’ by his mother
During an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show in 2024, Sunny was asked if his father Dharmendra ever hit him. The actor replied, “Papa ne toh kabhi bhi nahi (Papa has never hit me). His eyes are just as powerful. Unka toh 20 kilo ka hath hai (His hand weighs 20 kilos),” adding, “Mummy se toh bahut mar khae hai (We have got beatings from mom). She straightened me up. I used to get hurt and my mom would still beat me up with chappal and I would be bleeding.”
Late icon Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur got married in 1954. They had four children together – Sunny Deol Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol, and Ajita Deol. The ‘He-Man’ of Indian cinema’s second marriage was to Hema Malini in 1980.
On the professional front, Bobby Deol will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar. The action-thriller is set to hit the theatres on June 5. He will also feature in YRF’s Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.
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