Bobby Deol recalls mom Prakash beating him up with slippers for speaking Hindi at school

The Deol brothers Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol consider their mother Prakash Kaur as a pillar of strength in their life. After coming from a small village, she made her own life in the busy city of Mumbai, with late superstar Dharmendra. She was also the strict one at home who kept the duo in line. In a recent appearance on Aap Ki Adaalat, Bobby revealed getting ‘beaten’ by his mother for not studying properly in school.

When host Rajat Sharma mentioned that he was good in studies, he replied, “Not at all,” adding, “I used to get beaten a lot for not going to school. I actually did not like school. And my problem was that when I was young, I used to speak mostly in Hindi. Since the school was English medium, my mother used to get complaints from the school that if your son talks in Hindi then you should put him in Hindi medium.”