Bobby Deol on rehearsing for Gupt’s ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela’: ‘Itni rehearsal karta tha ki meri pant…’

Bobby Deol, Kajol and Manisha Koirala-starrer Gupt turns 25 today. The Rajiv Rai directorial had hit the screens on exactly this day two-and-a-half decades ago. People still remember Gupt for its climax and of course, its music.

A song featuring Bobby Deol dancing in an all-black attire in a disco became quite the rage at the time. Yes, we are talking about the beloved dance track “Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela,” sung by Udit Narayan and composed by Viju Shah.

Sharing some behind-the-scene anecdotes about it while going down the memory lane, Deol had earlier told Bollywood Hungama that he would spend the entire day rehearsing for that number, so much so that his pants used to become drenched in sweat.

“It’s one of my big hits, and Viju Shah’s best album till date. I wish I could have worked with Rajiv Rai more after that film. But for some reasons, things made him leave his country and go away. I remember when I was shooting that song ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela,’ it was set up in Mehboob studio only. I remember dancing with Chinni Prakash ji, and meri pata hai kya haalat hoti thi unn dino, main itni rehearsal karta tha ki meri pant bheeng jaati thi sweat se, jaise kisi ne paani phenka ho (I used to rehearse so much for that song that my pants used to be drenched in sweat by the time I was done for the day, like someone had thrown some water over it). I just wanted to do my best I could. It was a great song. I remember even the way Rajiv promoted the film, the day the songs were supposed to release, the whole day the channels were only playing Gupt’s soundtrack,” the actor stated.

Here’s another interesting trivia about Gupt: Kajol, who was one of the leading female actors at that time, was the first actress to be nominated in the villain category at Filmfare Awards, which she also ended up winning!

