IIFA Awards 2018: I’ve always had a great time at IIFA, says Bobby Deol

Bollywood star Bobby Deol, who is all set to perform at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), is “really, really excited” to be back on stage after seven years.

“I’ve always had a great time at IIFA and once again, after seven years I am performing, for which I am really, very excited,” the 49-year-old told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Race 3 star, on Friday, attended an exhibition of old Bollywood film paintings and posters, where he got nostalgic after seeing the poster of his father, veteran actor Dharmendra’s film Sholay. Speaking about the moment, Bobby said, “For me, my dad is everything, he is my God, my hero. And now, to see all his work being preserved here, it has made me proud and nostalgic.”

On being asked about the Deols being back to tickle the funny bones of the audience with the third instalment of Yamla Pagla Deewana, Bobby said, “It’s a comedy film which has its own style. Our chemistry (Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol) always works.”

IIFA is India’s biggest, most extravagant and spectacular global celebration of Indian Cinema promising a mélange of glitz, glamour, entertainment and new experiences in different ways. IIFA Awards 2018 will bring together a host of events and engagements across various aspects including business and entertainment to be held at the reputed Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, Thailand.

The star-studded awards night is scheduled for June 24 which will bring together the who’s who of the entertainment industry. It would be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Riteish Deshmukh. Apart from Bobby, others who will add glamour to the event include Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan. Legendary actor Rekha would also be performing on the stage after 20 years.

